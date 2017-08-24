Latest from KNTU:

Current releases 08.24.17

HEAVY
Antonio Adolfo Hybirdo
Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr. Fathers and Sons
Audrey Ochoa Trio Afterthought
Emily Bear Trio Into The Blue
Joey DeFrancesco & The People Project Freedom
Brandi Disterheft Blue Canvas
Peter Drew Songs and Arrangements
Nick Finzer Hear & Now
Gerry Gibbs & Thrasher People Weather or Not
Terry Gibbs 92 Years Young
Dizzy Gillespie and Friends Concert of the Century
Louis Hayes Serenade for Horace
Heads of State Four in One
Lisa Hilton Day & Night
Fred Hughes Trio Matrix
Jerome Jennings The Beast
Carol Morgan Post Cool Vol.1
Yoko Miwa Trio Pathways
Al Muirhead Northern Adventures
Lisa Parrott Round Tripper
Jeremy Pelt Make Noise!
Tyler Reese Reminiscence
Steve Slagle Alto Manhattan
trioKAIT Casual
MEDIUM
Michael Blanco Spirit Forward
Will Bonness Halcyon
Tom Cohen Joyride
Larry Corban Corban Nation
Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios
Michael Dease All These Hands
Johnny DeFrancesco ft. Duke Jethro Tribute to B.B. King’s Live at the Regal
Noah Haidu Infinite Distances
The Greg Hatza ORGANization Diggin Up My Roots
Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute
Stockton Helbing Swimming in Place
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call
Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’
Jeff Libman Strange Beauty
The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live
Nate Najar This is Nate Najar
Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell
Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man
Jeff Richman Sizzle
Troy Roberts Tales & Tones
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget
Tim Ray Trio Windows
Two O’Clock Lab Band Channel Two
UNT Latin Jazz Lab Little “D” Town
LIGHT
Soul Basement What We Leave Behind
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara
George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist
George Cables The George Cables Songbook
Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb Masters Legacy Series Vol.1
Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle
Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home
Bob Holz Visions & Friends
Steve Khan Backlog
Ray Lyon Trinity One
Melanie Marod I’ll Go Mad
Donny McCaslin Beyond Now
Mark Murphy Wild and Free
Simone Pellizzi Bonita
Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi
Audrey Silver Very Early
Mads Tolling & The Mads Men Playing the 60s
Cedar Walton Charmed Circle
Matthew Whitaker Outta the Box
