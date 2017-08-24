Current releases 08.24.17

HEAVY

Antonio Adolfo Hybirdo

Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr. Fathers and Sons

Audrey Ochoa Trio Afterthought

Emily Bear Trio Into The Blue

Joey DeFrancesco & The People Project Freedom

Brandi Disterheft Blue Canvas

Peter Drew Songs and Arrangements

Nick Finzer Hear & Now

Gerry Gibbs & Thrasher People Weather or Not

Terry Gibbs 92 Years Young

Dizzy Gillespie and Friends Concert of the Century

Louis Hayes Serenade for Horace

Heads of State Four in One

Lisa Hilton Day & Night

Fred Hughes Trio Matrix

Jerome Jennings The Beast

Carol Morgan Post Cool Vol.1

Yoko Miwa Trio Pathways

Al Muirhead Northern Adventures

Lisa Parrott Round Tripper

Jeremy Pelt Make Noise!

Tyler Reese Reminiscence

Steve Slagle Alto Manhattan

trioKAIT Casual

MEDIUM

Michael Blanco Spirit Forward

Will Bonness Halcyon

Tom Cohen Joyride

Larry Corban Corban Nation

Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios

Michael Dease All These Hands

Johnny DeFrancesco ft. Duke Jethro Tribute to B.B. King’s Live at the Regal

Noah Haidu Infinite Distances

The Greg Hatza ORGANization Diggin Up My Roots

Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute

Stockton Helbing Swimming in Place

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call

Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’

Jeff Libman Strange Beauty

The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live

Nate Najar This is Nate Najar

Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell

Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man

Jeff Richman Sizzle

Troy Roberts Tales & Tones

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget

Tim Ray Trio Windows

Two O’Clock Lab Band Channel Two

UNT Latin Jazz Lab Little “D” Town

LIGHT

Soul Basement What We Leave Behind

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara

George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist

George Cables The George Cables Songbook

Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb Masters Legacy Series Vol.1

Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle

Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home

Bob Holz Visions & Friends

Steve Khan Backlog

Ray Lyon Trinity One

Melanie Marod I’ll Go Mad

Donny McCaslin Beyond Now

Mark Murphy Wild and Free

Simone Pellizzi Bonita

Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi

Audrey Silver Very Early

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men Playing the 60s

Cedar Walton Charmed Circle