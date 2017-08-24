Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: August 24

0
By on · News


UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Aug. 24, is the 236th day of 2017. There are 129 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida, causing $30 billion in damage; 43 U.S. deaths were blamed on the storm.
  • On this date:
    • In A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
    • In 1572, the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre of French Protestants at the hands of Catholics began in Paris.
    • In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
    • In 1912, Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.
    • Also in 1912, Congress approved legislation establishing Parcel Post delivery by the U.S. Post Office Department and scheduled it to begin on January 1, 1913.
    • In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
    • In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force.
    • In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
    • In 1967, a group of demonstrators led by Abbie Hoffman caused a disruption at the New York Stock Exchange by tossing dollar bills onto the trading floor.
    • Also in 1967, American industrialist Henry J. Kaiser, 85, died in Honolulu.
    • In 1970, an explosives-laden van left by anti-war extremists blew up outside the University of Wisconsin’s Sterling Hall in Madison, killing researcher Robert Fassnacht, 33.
    • In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
    • In 1989, Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
    • In 2006, the International Astronomical Union declared that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”
  • Ten years ago:
    • A judge in Inverness, Florida, sentenced John Evander Couey to death for kidnapping 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford, raping her, and burying her alive. (Couey died of natural causes in 2009.)
    • James Ford Seale, a reputed Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to three life terms for his role in the 1964 abduction and murder of two black teenagers in southwestern Mississippi. (Seale died in 2011.)
    • Major wildfires broke out in Greece, burning half a million acres and claiming 65 lives in 11 days.
  • Five years ago:
    • A suit-clad gunman opened fire outside New York’s Empire State Building, killing a former co-worker before being gunned down by police.
    • A Norwegian court found Anders Behring Breivik guilty of terrorism and premeditated murder for twin attacks on July 22, 2011 that killed 77 people; he received a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended as long as he is considered dangerous to society.
    • The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency wiped out 14 years of Lance Armstrong’s cycling career — including his record seven Tour de France titles — and barred him for life from the sport after concluding he’d used banned substances.
  • One year ago:
    • A 6.2 magnitude earthquake reduced three central Italian towns to rubble and killed nearly 300 people.
    • Astronaut Jeffrey Williams, commander of the International Space Station, marked a U.S. recording-breaking 521st day in orbit, a number accumulated over four flights (upon his return to earth 13 days later, Williams had logged a grand total of 534 days in space).
  • Birthdays:
    • Composer-musician Mason Williams is 79.
    • Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 75.
    • Rock musician Ken Hensley is 72.
    • Actress Anne Archer is 70.
    • Actor Joe Regalbuto is 68.
    • Actor Kevin Dunn is 62.
    • Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 62.
    • Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 60.
    • Actor Steve Guttenberg is 59.
    • Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 57.
    • Actor Jared Harris is 56.
    • Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 55.
    • CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 55.
    • Rock singer John Bush is 54.
    • Actress Marlee Matlin is 52.
    • Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 52.
    • Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 47.
    • Country singer Kristyn Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 47.
    • Movie director Ava DuVernay is 45.
    • Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 44.
    • Actor James D’Arcy is 44.
    • Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 44.
    • Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 41.
    • Actress Beth Riesgraf is 39.
    • Actor Chad Michael Murray is 36.
    • Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 34.
    • Singer Mika is 34.
    • Actor Blake Berris is 33.
    • Pianist Glenn Zaleski is 30.
    • Actor Rupert Grint (Harry Potter films) is 29.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “Life begins when a person first realizes how soon it will end.” — Marcelene Cox, American writer.
Share.

Related Posts