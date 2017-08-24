Today in History: August 24

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Aug. 24, is the 236th day of 2017. There are 129 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida, causing $30 billion in damage; 43 U.S. deaths were blamed on the storm.
- On this date:
- In A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
- In 1572, the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre of French Protestants at the hands of Catholics began in Paris.
- In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
- In 1912, Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.
- Also in 1912, Congress approved legislation establishing Parcel Post delivery by the U.S. Post Office Department and scheduled it to begin on January 1, 1913.
- In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
- In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force.
- In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
- In 1967, a group of demonstrators led by Abbie Hoffman caused a disruption at the New York Stock Exchange by tossing dollar bills onto the trading floor.
- Also in 1967, American industrialist Henry J. Kaiser, 85, died in Honolulu.
- In 1970, an explosives-laden van left by anti-war extremists blew up outside the University of Wisconsin’s Sterling Hall in Madison, killing researcher Robert Fassnacht, 33.
- In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
- In 1989, Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 2006, the International Astronomical Union declared that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”
- Ten years ago:
- A judge in Inverness, Florida, sentenced John Evander Couey to death for kidnapping 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford, raping her, and burying her alive. (Couey died of natural causes in 2009.)
- James Ford Seale, a reputed Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to three life terms for his role in the 1964 abduction and murder of two black teenagers in southwestern Mississippi. (Seale died in 2011.)
- Major wildfires broke out in Greece, burning half a million acres and claiming 65 lives in 11 days.
- Five years ago:
- A suit-clad gunman opened fire outside New York’s Empire State Building, killing a former co-worker before being gunned down by police.
- A Norwegian court found Anders Behring Breivik guilty of terrorism and premeditated murder for twin attacks on July 22, 2011 that killed 77 people; he received a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended as long as he is considered dangerous to society.
- The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency wiped out 14 years of Lance Armstrong’s cycling career — including his record seven Tour de France titles — and barred him for life from the sport after concluding he’d used banned substances.
- One year ago:
- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake reduced three central Italian towns to rubble and killed nearly 300 people.
- Astronaut Jeffrey Williams, commander of the International Space Station, marked a U.S. recording-breaking 521st day in orbit, a number accumulated over four flights (upon his return to earth 13 days later, Williams had logged a grand total of 534 days in space).
- Birthdays:
- Composer-musician Mason Williams is 79.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 75.
- Rock musician Ken Hensley is 72.
- Actress Anne Archer is 70.
- Actor Joe Regalbuto is 68.
- Actor Kevin Dunn is 62.
- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 62.
- Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 60.
- Actor Steve Guttenberg is 59.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 57.
- Actor Jared Harris is 56.
- Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 55.
- CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 55.
- Rock singer John Bush is 54.
- Actress Marlee Matlin is 52.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 52.
- Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 47.
- Country singer Kristyn Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 47.
- Movie director Ava DuVernay is 45.
- Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 44.
- Actor James D’Arcy is 44.
- Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 44.
- Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 41.
- Actress Beth Riesgraf is 39.
- Actor Chad Michael Murray is 36.
- Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 34.
- Singer Mika is 34.
- Actor Blake Berris is 33.
- Pianist Glenn Zaleski is 30.
- Actor Rupert Grint (Harry Potter films) is 29.
- Thought for the day:
- “Life begins when a person first realizes how soon it will end.” — Marcelene Cox, American writer.