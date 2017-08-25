Today in History: August 25

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Aug. 25, is the 237th day of 2017. There are 128 days left in the year.
- Highlights in History:
- On August 25, 1967, the Beatles boarded a train in London bound for Bangor, Wales, to attend a conference on transcendental meditation led by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi; the visit was cut short two days later when the group got word of the death of their manager, Brian Epstein.
- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, was shot to death at a shopping center in Arlington, Virginia; former party member John Patler was convicted of the killing.
- Actor Paul Muni, 71, died in Montecito, California.
- On this date:
- In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.
- In 1825, Uruguay declared independence from Brazil.
- In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
- In 1921, the United States signed a peace treaty with Germany.
- In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation. Romania declared war on former ally Germany.
- In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure providing pensions for former U.S. presidents and their widows.
- In 1960, opening ceremonies were held for the Summer Olympics in Rome.
- In 1975, the Bruce Springsteen album Born to Run was released by Columbia Records.
- In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
- In 1989, Voyager 2 made its closest approach to Neptune, its final planetary target.
- In 1997, former East German leader Egon Krenz was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of citizens trying to flee to the West during Cold War; he was sentenced to 6 1/2 years’ imprisonment. (Krenz was released in 2003 after serving less than four years.)
- In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
- Ten years ago:
- The government of Greece declared a nationwide state of emergency as the death toll from wildfires rose to at least 49.
- Bombs blamed on Islamic extremists killed at least 43 people at a park and a street-side food stall in Hyderabad, India.
- Five years ago:
- Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- A huge explosion rocked Venezuela’s biggest oil refinery and unleashed a ferocious fire, killing at least 42 people.
- Alpha and long-shot Golden Ticket finished in a historic dead heat in the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
- One year ago:
- Hillary Clinton said that Donald Trump had unleashed the “radical fringe” within the Republican Party, dubbing the billionaire businessman’s campaign as one that will “make America hate again”; Trump rejected Clinton’s allegations, defending his hard-line approach to immigration while trying to make the case to minority voters that Democrats had abandoned them.
- The bodies of two nuns, Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68, were found in their home in Durant, Mississippi; a suspect has been charged with capital murder.
- Actor Marvin Kaplan, 89, died in Burbank, California.
- Birthdays:
- Game show host Monty Hall is 96.
- Actor Sean Connery is 87.
- Actor Page Johnson is 87.
- TV personality Regis Philbin is 86.
- Actor Tom Skerritt is 84.
- Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 84.
- Movie director Hugh Hudson is 81.
- Author Frederick Forsyth is 79.
- Movie director John Badham is 78.
- Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 78.
- Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is 75.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 74.
- Actor Anthony Heald is 73.
- Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 68.
- Actor John Savage is 68.
- Author Martin Amis is 68.
- Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 68.
- Rock singer Rob Halford is 66.
- Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 65.
- Rock singer Elvis Costello is 63.
- Movie director Tim Burton is 59.
- Actor Christian LeBlanc is 59.
- Actress Ashley Crow is 57.
- Actress Ally Walker is 56.
- Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 56.
- Actress Joanne Whalley is 56.
- Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 55.
- Actor Blair Underwood is 53.
- Actor Robert Maschio is 51.
- Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 51.
- Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 50.
- Actor David Alan Basche is 49.
- Television chef Rachael Ray is 49.
- Actor Cameron Mathison is 48.
- Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 47.
- Model Claudia Schiffer is 47.
- Country singer Brice Long is 46.
- Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 44.
- Actor Eric Millegan is 43.
- Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 41.
- Actor Jonathan Togo is 40.
- Actor Kel Mitchell is 39.
- Actress Rachel Bilson is 36.
- Actress Blake Lively is 30.
- Actor Josh Flitter is 23.
- Thought for the Day:
- “No matter what accomplishments you make, somebody helps you.” — Althea Gibson, American tennis champion (born this date in 1927, died 2003).