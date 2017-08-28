George H.W. Bush expresses support for Texas

HOUSTON (AP) Developments on Monday, August 28, about Tropical Storm Harvey (all times Central Daylight Time).

10:40 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush expressed their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey.

The Bushes live in Houston but also have a home in Maine, which is where they’re staying.

In a statement, they said they’re praying for people in Texas.They praised people who are helping their neighbors, as well as the first responders and local elected officials “for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm.”

The statement concludes, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”

Harvey made landfall over the weekend and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.

10:10 a.m.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities have rescued 2,000 people from flooding in the city.

Acevedo said the city has 185 critical rescue requests still pending. He said the goal was to rescue those people by the end of the day.

The comments came at a news conference where officials provided updates on Harvey, which is still pouring rain on the Houston area.

9:40 a.m.

The shelter set up inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston has already reached half its capacity.

Ken Sandy, a shelter manager for the American Red Cross, said more than 2,600 people took shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center. Organizers with the Red Cross estimate the convention center can accommodate roughly 5,000 people.

Sandy said the shelter is currently out of cots and waiting for more to arrive.

With Tropical Storm Harvey still pouring rain on the Houston area, thousands more people are expected to need to evacuate their homes.

The Red Cross has also set up other shelters throughout the area.

9:20 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump will join President Donald Trump on his trip to storm-battered Texas.

The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter, “@FLOTUS will travel to #Texas w @)POTUS this week.”

The aministration said Trump will travel to Texas within the week. More details of the trip have not yet been released.

Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency and a significant test for an administration that is often chaotic and rife with infighting.

9:05 a.m.

A major South Texas airport has reopened after being closed due to Harvey.

Corpus Christi International Airport officials said they resumed commercial air service. Harvey made landfall about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from there.

Two other major airports in the region, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport in Houston, remain closed as heavy rain and flooding continue. Both have been shut down since midday Sunday as Harvey-related flooding swamped roads leading to the airports.

8:55 a.m.

A Houston-area official said hundreds of people who’ve been rescued from their homes, vehicles and other places amid catastrophic flooding are being taken to dry land but not straight to shelters.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is the top administrator for the county that’s home to Houston. He said that many people are being ferried to a parking lot, school or other dry area as rescue personnel move on to the next rescue that’s needed. Those people then are struggling to find shelter, food and other resources.

Emmett said the focus now is on getting those people to shelters.

Meanwhile, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told Good Morning America that he knows of 200 to 250 water rescues that still must be done in the city and that he hopes they’ll be completed by the end of the day.

8:35 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence stressed that the federal government will support Harvey recovery efforts going forward.

In an interview with Houston radio station KTRH, Pence said the federal government will make the resources available to see Texas through rescue operations and recovery.

Pence noted that given the “magnitude of the flooding” that “it will be years coming back.”

The vice president stressed that President Donald Trump has been “continuously engaged” on Harvey, noting that it is still the “beginning of the effort.” He said details of Trump’s visit to Texas will be “forthcoming.”

8:30 a.m.

President Trump issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana as a storm that’s flooded Houston dumps heavy bands of rain on that state.

Trump’s emergency declaration initially covers five parishes in southwest Louisiana.

A White House statement said the action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in those counties related to Harvey. The declaration also authorizes the federal government to cover 75 percent of costs of certain emergency protective measures.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says lifesaving efforts including search and rescue and shelters will be needed, especially in southwest Louisiana where forecasters say 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 centimeters) of rain could fall.

Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.

8:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles made up most of the traffic in downtown Houston on what would have normally been a busy start of the work week.

The water had receded from parts of downtown Houston, near Buffalo Bayou, which flooded over the weekend from the lingering tropical storm. That situation could change as officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey.

About half of downtown Houston had no working traffic signals. Most businesses, including restaurants, were closed due to the storm.

7:50 a.m.

Louisiana’s governor has asked President Trump for a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana since forecasters expect Harvey to cause significant damage in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he sent a letter to the White House requesting the initial disaster declaration for five parishes in southwest Louisiana, and could add more areas to the request later.

Edwards said life-saving efforts such as search and rescue and shelters will be needed, especially in southwest Louisiana where forecasters say 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 centimeters) of rain could fall.

7:15 a.m.

The director of the National Weather Service warned that the catastrophic flooding that’s overwhelming Houston and other parts of Texas will worsen in the coming days and then be slow to recede once Harvey finally moves on.

Director Louis Uccellini said up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain could fall in the coming days, on top of the more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) some places have already seen.

He said some of the heaviest rainfall today, at a pace of 6 inches (15 centimeters) an hour, will fall east of Houston in places such as Beaumont and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He added that while Houston is experiencing a break from the rain, heavy rainfall is forecast to return later in the day.

7:05 a.m.

The Houston police chief was concerned about the prospect of more flooding, but was “keeping (his) fingers crossed” that the rain will subside.

In an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Chief Art Acevedo said drainage is a concern.

He said he’s “not sure where the water is going because it’s just so much that we can’t really absorb more in the ground at this point. — We have way too much water and not enough places for it to drain.”

He said officers have voiced frustration that they don’t have enough high-water vehicles to quickly help everyone who is stranded.

He also warned any criminals who might try to take advantage of the disaster that his force has already arrested half a dozen people for looting.

7:00 a.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.

FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long told a news conference in Washington that “we need citizens to be involved,” because the storm and resulting flooding is greater than the government can handle.

Long urged individuals and organizations to check the website www.nvoad.org or call 1-800-621-FEMA to find out how to help. He’s asking for financial donations and for people “to figure out how to get involved as we help Texas find a new normal.”

A National Weather Service official said the peak flooding from the Houston-area storm was expected to max out in the middle of the week, but said the floods will be slow to recede and that catastrophic flooding will persist.

3:38 a.m.

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Public Information Officer Keith Smith also said rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building.

Smith says the city’s 911 emergency response system has been challenged by sharply increased call volumes since the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. He says during a typical 24-hour period, the emergency response system receives about 8,000 calls. But during a 17-hour period following Harvey’s landfall, more than 56,000 911 calls were received.