Harvey: Monday, August 28



HOUSTON (AP) Developments on Monday, August 28, about Tropical Storm Harvey (all times Central Daylight Time).

3:25 p.m.

Volunteers used a dump truck to rescue about 20 people from a flooded Sugar Land neighborhood.

The rescue effort was made after some residents got a constable’s attention to say they needed help to escape the waist-deep water. The officer managed to arrange a private truck.

Several residents then used small rafts and air mattresses to float out to the vehicle. Children were handed from one person to another to be loaded into the back of the truck.

The truck then headed to dry land at a minor league baseball park that’s been opened as a shelter.

Volunteers on personal watercraft and in kayaks also helped evacuate people from the subdivision threatened by the fast-swelling Brazos River.

Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast, dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm.

3:00 p.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says work is underway to open another “major” shelter for people fleeing flooding from Harvey with the George S. Brown Convention Center reaching capacity.

Turner toured the convention center, hugging evacuees and asking how they were doing. The convention center was already more than halfway to its 5,000-person capacity.

Turner said city officials were considering options for another major shelter, but did not say which buildings could be used.

2:50 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, praised the federal government’s response to Harvey.

At a news conference in Corpus Christi, Abbott said he had spoken “on multiple occasions” to President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet.

“I would have to grade the federal government’s response as an A-plus,” Abbott said. He added that the storm was “if not the largest, one of the largest disasters America has ever faced.” But he said, “to see the swift response from the federal government is pretty much unparalleled.”

Abbot expressed similar sentiments Sunday which was a departure for him. He was elected governor in 2014 decrying federal “overreach” and boasting about using his former position as Texas attorney general to sue the Obama administration nearly 30 times.

2:40 p.m.

Officials prepared to evacuate one of the nation’s busiest trauma centers with flooding threatening to compromise the hospital’s supply of medicine and food.

A spokesman at Houston’s Office of Emergency Management said all 350 patients at Ben Taub Hospital would be evacuated, hopefully within a day. Floodwater and sewage got into the main hospital building’s basement and affected pharmacy, food service, and other key operations. Patients will be transferred to other area hospitals until repairs are made.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and was asking patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the Texas Medical Center area.

2:35 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for Dickinson — a Southeast Texas city of about 20,000.

Police there announced the evacuation took effect at 2:00 p.m.

Dickinson is a low-lying city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston. It’s along Dickinson Bayou. Crews on Sunday rescued more than 20 residents and staffers from an assisted-living center in Dickinson that flooded.

The police statement cited the fragile infrastructure in the city amid flooding, limited working utilities, and concern for the forecast track of Harvey. Transportation was available for those needing help leaving Dickinson.

2:30 p.m.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency official said the agency’s response to Harvey was “quickly drawing down” the reserves in its disaster fund.

The official said FEMA was prioritizing its response to Harvey over earlier disasters to stretch the life of its disaster aid fund to make sure it doesn’t run out of money.

In a message to Capitol Hill, FEMA said it would only fund immediate emergency response “so that FEMA can continue its focus on response and urgent recovery efforts without interruption.”

FEMA’s most recent report showed it had more than $3 billion in its disaster fund. About half of that was supposed to be spent to respond to earlier disasters, but this new announcement frees up more of the money for responding to Harvey.

2:10 p.m.

Houston TV station KHOU reported six family members were believed to have drowned when their van was swept away by floodwaters.

The report was attributed to three family members the station didn’t identify. No bodies had been recovered.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press he had no information about the KHOU report but added he’s “really worried about how many bodies we’re going to find” from Harvey’s devastating flooding.

According to the station, four children — the youngest, a 6-year-old girl — and their grandparents were feared dead after the van hit high floods Sunday afternoon when crossing a bridge in Greens Bayou.

The driver of the vehicle, the children’s great-uncle, reportedly escaped before the van was submerged and grabbed onto a tree limb as the van sank. He said he told the children inside to try to escape through the back door, but they were unable to get out.

2:00 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were confident that communities hit by Harvey “will recover and thrive.”

Bush, who lives in Dallas, released a statement that he and his wife were “proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state.” He said they were “moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers who are putting themselves at risk to save others.”

1:45 p.m.

Texas regulators said a 150,000-barrel (6.3 million gallon) fuel storage tank spilled an unspecified amount of gasoline east of Houston after tilting over due to large volumes of rain from Harvey.

The spill occurred at Kinder Morgan’s Pasadena Terminal on Saturday. Ramona Nye with the Texas Railroad Commission said the fuel was captured by a containment dike at the facility and fire-retardant foam was sprayed over it to prevent an ignition. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a second incident, a fiberglass storage tank operated by Karbuhn Oil Company burst into flames after being hit by lightning early Sunday morning. Nye said an estimated 5 barrels (210 gallons) of oil was released.

1:35 p.m.

A National Hurricane Center advisory indicated Harvey was drifting “erratically” back toward the Gulf Coast after having moved inland.

The advisory noted life-threatening flooding was continuing for Houston and the broader southeastern Texas region.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the center’s forecasters said Harvey might slowly intensify as it moved closer to the coast.

The storm was forecast to turn back toward the northeast at some point Tuesday.

An additional 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rainfall is forecast through Friday and the forecasters said other threats include tornadoes and a coastal storm surge of 1 to 3 feet (0.3 meter to 0.91 meter) moving inland from the coast.

1:10 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rates the two 70-year-old dams that protect Houston as among a handful of “extremely high risk” dams in the U.S.

Concerns include the way the two structures were built in the 1940s, and the threat to the people and property of the nation’s 4th-biggest city if they were to fail.

A Corps official said water was starting to be released from the two dams, called Addicks and Barker. The move would worsen flooding in some neighborhoods, but was necessary to prevent bigger, uncontrolled flows later, the Corps said in a statement.

The Houston dams are older than even the already high average age — 56 years — of dams in the United States. The Corps has acknowledged a long history of seepage through the dams. A $75 million fix to the two dams’ floodgates is scheduled for completion in 2019.

The Corps statement indicated it “was confident that the structures continue to perform as they were designed to do.”

12:40 p.m.

Officials said Houston’s 911 system had received and processed 75,000 calls since Harvey inundated many parts of the city.

That included nearly 20,000 calls just since 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Joe Laud is the administration manager for the Houston Emergency Center. He said 911 operators had been able to reduce the backlog of calls they had, going from 120 to 250 calls in their queue to 10 to 15 calls.

He said that on average, the system usually get 8,000 or 9,000 calls per day.

Laud said officials also initiated a voice activated system that lets callers know the 911 system had received their call and they should stay on the phone until someone comes on the line. Laud said some people were apparently hanging up because they didn’t think their call would be answered.

12:20 p.m.

The federal government has enough disaster aid money to deal with the immediate aftermath of Harvey — for now.

But a multibillion dollar aid package is a sure bet to be added to an already packed agenda facing lawmakers when they return to Washington in the next week.

Top Capitol Hill aides said they had assurances from the Trump administration that the $3 billion balance in the FEMA’s disaster fund was enough to handle immediate needs, such as debris removal and temporary shelter for thousands of Texas residents displaced from their homes.

An infusion of more FEMA money will be needed soon, however, given the magnitude of the storm. It’s seen as a likely add-on to a temporary government-wide funding bill to prevent a shutdown in October.

12:10 p.m.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he wouldn’t second-guess the decision not to ask Houston residents to evacuate before Harvey hit the city with heavy rain and wind.

Cruz toured the downtown convention center housing thousands of evacuees and said there would be “plenty of time after this disaster to look back in hindsight and see what lessons could be learned.”

He said the government “will do what is necessary to rebuild,” though he didn’t commit to voting for potential legislation to provide funding for the recovery.

Cruz wouldn’t comment on criticism from Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., that Cruz didn’t vote for an aid package for Superstorm Sandy.

“This is not a time for politics,” Cruz said.

12:00 p.m.

Houston’s mayor said city officials were keeping watch on the ongoing release of water from two flood-control reservoirs in the Houston area to see if it might cause additional flooding in some neighborhoods.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the controlled release into Buffalo Bayou was being done to relief pressure on the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which have been overwhelmed by flood waters. The reservoirs help prevent flooding in downtown Houston and other urban areas to the east.

The release of water was expected to flood some neighborhoods near the reservoirs. And officials were worried other homes in areas near Buffalo Bayou, which had gone out of its banks, could be impacted as well.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was asking the Harris County Flood Control District for more information on how much higher Buffalo Bayou could rise and whether that could result in more homes in west Houston being flooded.

11:55 a.m.

Houston officials were working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which had been submerged by rainfall from Harvey.

Mayor Turner said the plant, in the northeast part of the city, remained operational.

Turner said most of the Houston water supply would be OK. But if the plant dropped to below 20 percent capacity, the city might be forced to issue a notice to residents to boil their water.

Officials said because the plant was under water, it was difficult for workers to get equipment to the site and to do any adjustments and maintenance.

11:40 a.m.

Water in a Houston-area neighborhood along a creek that was overflowing had reached the roofline of single-story homes.

People could be heard yelling for help from inside homes in the Cypress Forest Estates subdivision in northern Harris County while a steady procession of rescue boats headed into the area.

Joe Garcia was dressed in a blue jacket and a New York Mets cap while carrying his German Shepherd, Heidi, in chest-deep water before he was picked up by a boat. Garcia said he floated out a tub of his belongings, then went back in to get his dog.

11:15 a.m.

Gov. Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard for search and rescue efforts, bringing the total deployment to roughly 12,000.

Abbott said it was “imperative we do everything possible” to protect lives. About 3,000 guard members had already been mobilized along the Texas coast.

Abbott said Texas was now activating others who were physically able and not currently deployed elsewhere.

Houston officials said they had rescued more than 2,000 people from flooding in the city.

10:50 a.m.

Houston officials said fire personnel had responded to more than 5,500 calls for service in the city since Harvey began pounding the area over the weekend.

Fire Chief Samuel Pena said during a news conference hundreds of emergency responders from across Texas and beyond were coming to Houston to help with rescue operations.

Houston Mayor Turner said at the same news conference that about 5,500 people had moved into city shelters. About half of them were at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Police Chief Art Acevedo added that police officers from several states would augment Houston police efforts, particularly in light of concerns with looting.

Acevedo said four people had been arrested for looting.

10:40 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush expressed their support for Texas residents affected by the storm.

The Bushes live in Houston but also have a home in Maine, which is where they were staying.

In a statement, they said they were praying for people in Texas. They praised people who were helping their neighbors, as well as the first responders and local elected officials “for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm.”

The statement concluded, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”

10:10 a.m.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities had rescued 2,000 people from flooding in the city.

Acevedo said the city had 185 critical rescue requests still pending. He said the goal was to rescue those people by the end of the day.

9:40 a.m.

The shelter set up inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston had reached half its capacity.

Ken Sandy, a shelter manager for the American Red Cross, said more than 2,600 people took shelter in the convention center. Organizers with the Red Cross estimated the convention center could accommodate roughly 5,000 people.

Sandy said the shelter was currently out of cots and waiting for more to arrive.

The Red Cross has also set up other shelters throughout the area.

9:20 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump will join President Donald Trump on his trip to storm-battered Texas.

The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tweeted: “@FLOTUS will travel to #Texas w @POTUS this week.”

An administration official said Trump would travel to Texas on Tuesday.

Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency and a significant test for an administration that is often seen as chaotic and rife with infighting.

9:05 a.m.

A city statement said Corpus Christi International Airport had resumed commercial air service.

Two other major airports in the region, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport in Houston, remain closed as heavy rain and flooding continue. Both have been shut down since midday Sunday as Harvey-related flooding swamped roads leading to the airports

8:55 a.m.

A Houston-area official said hundreds of people who were rescued from their homes, vehicles, and other places were being taken to dry land but not straight to shelters.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is the top administrator for the county that’s home to Houston. He said at a news conference that many people were being ferried to a parking lot, school, or other dry area while rescue personnel moved on to the next rescue that was needed. Those people then were struggling to find shelter, food, and other resources.

Emmett said the focus now was on getting those people to shelters.

Meanwhile, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told Good Morning America that he knew of 200 to 250 water rescues that still needed to be done in the city and that he hoped they would be completed by the end of the day.

8:35 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence stressed the federal government would support Harvey recovery efforts going forward.

In an interview with Houston radio station KTRH, Pence said the federal government would make the resources available to see Texas through rescue operations and recovery.

Pence noted that given the “magnitude of the flooding” that “it will be years coming back.”

The vice president stressed that President Trump had been “continuously engaged” on Harvey, noting that it was still the “beginning of the effort.”

8:30 a.m.

President Trump issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana as Harvey dumped heavy bands of rain on that state.

Trump’s emergency declaration initially covered five parishes in southwest Louisiana: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion.

An administration statement indicated the action authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts in those counties related to Harvey. The declaration also authorized the federal government to cover 75 percent of costs of certain emergency protective measures.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said lifesaving efforts including search and rescue and shelters would be needed, especially in southwest Louisiana where forecasters said 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 centimeters) of rain could fall.