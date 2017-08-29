Britain’s prime minister to discuss North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Developments on Tuesday, August 29, about North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times Korea Standard Time).

1:33 a.m.

Britain’s prime minister pledged to join with international partners to pressure North Korea to stop missile tests after a launch over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

On the eve of a visit to Japan, Prime Minister Theresa May referred to North Korea’s missile launch as “reckless provocation.” She will discuss the matter with her counterpart Shinzo Abe.

May said there “will be an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council later this afternoon and we will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop these illegal tests.”

May said the visit with Abe will give her a chance to “discuss the action that North Korea has taken.”

11:00 p.m.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan.

U.S. and Japanese representatives said they and their South Korean counterparts requested the North Korea discussion. It comes less than a month after the Security Council approved its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea. They include bans on exporting coal, iron, lead, and fish and seafood products.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the council will discuss “what else is left to do.” “Something serious has to happen,” she said, but didn’t specify what.

North Korea recently requested a Security Council discussion about U.S. – South Korean military drills it considered a rehearsal for invasion.

10:00 p.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile firing, saying it undermined regional security and stability.

Spokeswoman Eri Kaneko released a statement from Guterres, who was traveling in the Middle East. It called on North Korea to comply fully with its international obligations and “work towards reopening communications channels.”

With a series of sanctions, the U.N. Security Council called for North Korea to suspend all ballistic missile launches and abandon its nuclear weapons. The latest sanctions were approved earlier this month and are the toughest yet.

They include the banning all North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead, and fish and seafood products.

9:30 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister has condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and said he will offer support for American diplomatic efforts to nudge the North to return to talks.

Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he was dismayed by “how brutally” North Korea violated U.N. resolutions and international law.

He said “it is all the more necessary that the international community rigorously implement the existing sanctions” aimed at making North Korea give up its missile and nuclear program.

9:20 p.m.:

Poland condemned North Korea’s missile firing and called on its authorities to “stop the provocative tests.”

Poland currently chairs an international body aiming to regulate activity involving ballistic missiles.

Poland appealed to the authorities in North Korea to abandon its missile program in a “complete, verifiable and irreversible way.”

It said North Korea’s actions were in violation of the “existing international obligations and were a threat to the security and peace in the region.”

Poland currently heads the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation.

9:15 p.m.:

North Korea’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva said defiantly that his country will not “flinch an inch” on the road to building a nuclear force as long as “U.S. hostile policies and nuclear threats continue.”

Hours after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, Ambassador Han Tae Song told a session of the Conference on Disarmament that his country “has every reason to respond with tough countermeasures.”

Han made no direct reference to the missile test during the plenary meeting of the U.N. Conference on Disarmament. The United States, South Korea, Japan and many other member states denounced it.

Han repeated North Korea’s criticism of U.S. joint military exercises with South Korea, calling it “a fanatic act of adding fuel to flame.”

9:00 p.m.

China urged all countries involved in the nuclear standoff on the Korean Peninsula to show restraint and end a “malicious cycle” of escalating tensions.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said increased military pressure from the United States and South Korea has prompted North Korea to respond with more missile tests, which in turn triggered more military pressure on the North.

She said “time has proven that pressure and sanctions cannot solve the root of the problem.”

Hua told a regular daily briefing that the only way to solve the standoff is by addressing the legitimate security concerns of all sides in a balanced way through dialogue.

China has proposed that the U.S. and South Korea halt regular joint military exercises, and in return North Korea would freeze its development of nuclear weapons while the two sides hold talks.

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump said “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Trump said in a written statement that “threatening and destabilizing actions” only increase North Korea’s isolation in the region and around the world.

The president said North Korea’s actions show “contempt for its neighbors” and that “all options are on the table” in terms of a U.S. response.

8:40 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N.’s forum on disarmament says North Korea’s missile test over Japan is of “great concern” but fits a “pattern” by the reclusive regime.

Robert Wood urged the international community to “speak out early and often” against such saber-rattling by North Korea. He was speaking ahead of a plenary meeting of the Conference on Disarmament, also attended by North Korea’s ambassador.

Wood told reporters that “we still need to do further analysis” of the missile firing before commenting fully on its impact.

8:20 p.m.

The foreign ministers of Russia and the United Arab Emirates both called for North Korea to obey United Nations resolutions after their missile launch.

Sergey Lavrov and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made the comments during a news conference in Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE.

Lavrov’s trip was to focus in part on the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and Arab states now boycotting it. But that never came up before the journalists.

“North Korea should respect the United Nations,” Lavrov said,.

Sheikh Abdullah said that “the situation cannot continue to escalate between North Korea on one side and Japan and South Korea on the other. North Korea cannot continue to disregard the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the U.N.’s call to stop its provocations.”

7:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a tough international stance against North Korea after its latest missile launch.

Macron urged “intransigent” policies toward North Korea to avoid further escalation, and said France is ready to do “everything possible — to bring Pyongyang to the table.” He did not elaborate.

2:00 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had a 40-minute phone chat with President Trump in which they analyzed North Korea’s latest missile launch and what action to take.

“Japan’s and the U.S. positions are totally at one,” Abe said.

Both nations were in “total agreement” that an emergency meeting was needed at the U.N. Security Council to step up pressures on North Korea after what he called an unprecedented threat.

Abe also said, “President Trump expressed his strong commitment to defending Japan, saying he was 100 percent with Japan as an ally.”

Abe reiterated he believed stepping up pressure on North Korea was needed.

12:30 p.m.

Indonesia, one of the few nations to have decades of cordial relations with North Korea, has condemned its launch of a missile that flew over Japan. The Philippines, this year’s chairman of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has also expressed grave concern, urging the North to halt such provocative actions.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the missile test was inconsistent with North Korea’s international obligations. It urged North Korea to abide by U.N. resolutions condemning its ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development.

“Stability on the Korean peninsula is very important,” the ministry said.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano called on North Korea to halt provocative actions.

Cayetano said ASEAN and the Philippines as its chair this year remain committed to peaceful resolution of conflict but that “provocations such as this latest missile launch should stop to help us put in place an environment that would be conducive to dialogue.”

11:45 a.m.

South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

The South Korean military said it conducted three flight tests of two types of new missiles with ranges of 800 kilometers (497 miles) and 500 kilometers (310 miles) on Aug. 24 and that the missiles were close to being operationally deployed.

The military released footage of the tests of the longer-range missile that showed the missile being fired from a truck-mounted launcher and hitting a land-based target.

South Korea hasn’t officially named the missile yet, but it is tentatively called the Hyunmoo-2C.

The missile was considered a key component to the so-called “kill chain” pre-emptive strike capability the South has been pursuing to cope with the North’s growing nuclear and missile threat.

10:50 a.m.

Residents on the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido were warned of a North Korean missile launch by a “J-Alert” on their cellphones, with loud alarms and an email that told people to stay indoors.

The system also was designed to kick in an automated voice repeating the warnings on area loudspeakers.

Hironori Matsuura, an official in the coastal town of Erimo, said the phone alarm worked but not the 50 speakers in the town.

Matsuura said people were stunned as this is the first time a North Korea missile was believed to have flown over Hokkaido. The town, which has about 4,800 residents, is checking on what went wrong with the speaker system.

“We all woke up,” he said. “But there are no reports of any damage, and no one had to evacuate.”

Hokkaido prefectural official Hirofumi Tsujii said J-Alert was set off throughout the prefecture, and officials were checking on malfunction reports.

10:30 a.m.

South Korea said its air force conducted a live-fire drill in response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

Seoul’s presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said four F-15 fighters dropped eight MK-84 bombs that accurately hit targets at a military field near South Korea’s eastern coast.

The country’s air force said MK-84 bomb has an explosive yield of a ton.

Park said national security director Chung Eui-yong called President Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster to discuss the North’s launch.