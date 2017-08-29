Today in History: August 29



UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, Aug. 29, is the 241st day of 2017. There are 124 days left in the year.

Highlight in History: On August 29, 1967, the series finale of The Fugitive, starring David Janssen as a doctor on the run after being wrongly convicted of murdering his wife, aired on ABC-TV, drawing an estimated 78 million viewers.



On this date: In 1533, the last Incan King of Peru, Atahualpa, was executed on orders of Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro. In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76. In 1910, Korean Emperor Sunjong abdicated as the Japan-Korea Annexation Treaty went into effect. In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis. In 1952, the composition 4’33” (Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds) by avant-garde composer John Cage premiered in Woodstock, New York, as David Tudor sat down at a piano, and, for four minutes and 33 seconds, played — nothing. In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours. In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana. In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles “Pete” Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space. In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle. In 1987, Academy Award-winning actor Lee Marvin died in Tucson, Arizona, at age 63. In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president. Earlier in the day, President Bill Clinton’s chief political strategist, Dick Morris, resigned amid a scandal over his relationship with a prostitute. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.



Ten years ago: Fellow Republicans called on Idaho Sen. Larry Craig to resign and party leaders pushed him from senior committee posts as fallout continued over his arrest at a Minneapolis airport restroom and guilty plea to disorderly conduct. Prayers, protests and a lingering disgust with the government’s response to Hurricane Katrina marked the disaster’s second anniversary in New Orleans. Taliban militants in Afghanistan released 12 South Korean captives, part of a deal with Seoul to free all 19 hostages. Richard Jewell, the former security guard who was wrongly linked to the 1996 Olympic bombing, was found dead in his west Georgia home; he was 44.



Five years ago: Seizing the Republican National Convention spotlight in Tampa, Florida, vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan promised Mitt Romney would “not duck the tough issues” if he were to win the presidency and that their party would move forcefully to solve the nation’s economic woes. Hurricane Isaac sidestepped New Orleans, sending the worst of its howling wind and heavy rain into a cluster of rural fishing villages. The NFL announced it would open the regular season with replacement officials.



One year ago: Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, announced she was separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner, after the former congressman was accused in yet another sexting scandal. Actor Gene Wilder, the frizzy-haired actor who brought his deft comedic touch to such unforgettable roles as the neurotic accountant in The Producers and the deranged animator of Young Frankenstein, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 83.



Birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: The Andy Griffith Show) is 91. Movie director William Friedkin is 82. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is 81. Actor Elliott Gould is 79. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 78. TV personality Robin Leach is 76. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 65. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 62. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 61. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 58. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 50. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 47. Actress Carla Gugino is 46. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 42. Actor John Hensley is 40. Actress Kate Simses is 38. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 37. Jazz drummer Stockton Helbing is 37. Rapper A+ is 35. Actress Jennifer Landon is 34. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 32. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 31. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 28. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 27. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 24.

