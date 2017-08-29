Trump address storm fallout from Corpus Christi

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, August 29, about President Donald Trump’s visit to Texas (all times Central Daylight Time).

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump said Harvey was a storm of “epic proportion.”

Trump arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the first leg of a two-stop tour of the state to be briefed on the damage and the recovery efforts.

He was joined at a suburban fire station by first lady Melania Trump. The first lady sat beside the president as various officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, briefed Trump on efforts before and after Harvey made landfall on Friday.

Trump is dealing with his first major natural disaster.

He said he wants to handle it “better than ever before.” Trump also said he wants future presidential administrations to look back on Harvey and say the way Trump handled the storm is the way disaster management should be done.

1:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump arrived in Harvey-ravaged Texas wearing what appeared to be a $40 hat that can be bought on his website.

With him was his wife, Melania, wearing a baseball cap that read, “FLOTUS.” That’s an abbreviation for “first lady of the United States.”

The Trumps and several Cabinet members visited Texas as Harvey slid off to the east, leaving vast flooding and multiple deaths in its wake.

In Corpus Christi, Trump descended the stairs wearing a white baseball cap that says, “USA” on the front and “Trump” on the back, with a small American flag on the side, according to his website . The hat has printed that it is the “official USA rope hat worn by 45th President-elect Donald J. Trump, himself” and is “proudly made in USA.”

12:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman said President Trump wants to be “very cautious” about making sure that his activities in Texas don’t disrupt Harvey recovery efforts.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump’s stops in Corpus Christi and Austin were intended to highlight coordination at all levels of government and lay the groundwork for what they expect to be a lengthy recovery after the storm.

Trump traveled with the Cabinet secretaries of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development, and the head of the Small Business Administration. Sanders said the secretaries will meet with their Texas counterparts.

Air Force One flew a path to Corpus Christi that avoided flying over Houston, where much of the downtown area is under water.

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has thanked Singapore’s prime minister for his condolences and offer of assistance following Harvey.

The White House said Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who had offered the use of a Singaporean Air Force Chinook helicopter detachment that trains with the Texas Air National Guard.

The statement said Trump also thanked Lee for his country’s support for the USS John S. McCain search, rescue, and recovery efforts. The McCain was damaged in a collision with an oil tanker last week near Singapore. The White House said the two leaders also discussed North Korea.

Trump is traveling to Texas to tour the flooding and other damage left by Harvey, the first major natural disaster of his presidency.

11:10 a.m.

President Trump’s 2020-re-election campaign committee encouraged supporters to donate to disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

A note to the more than 10 million email addressed the campaign has collected links to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way and local animal rescue operations. The email encouraged people to “help our fellow Americans in need.”

10:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence warned the people of southeast Texas that Harvey is still dangerous and that life-threatening flooding will continue.

Pence urged residents to continue to listen their state and local officials. He commented during interviews with radio stations serving Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

Pence said he and his wife, Karen, will visit the region later this week.

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump said he was OK leaving open some senior federal government positions.

Trump tweeted that message just after conservative commentator Laura Ingraham criticized the lack of appointees to senior jobs. She included FEMA, where there is no deputy to Administrator Brock Long, who is directing Trump’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

Ingraham said on Fox & Friends that from the photos of flood-ravaged Houston, “we can conclude that a federal government does need staff. We see it acutely in need of staff in a situation like this.”

Moments later, Trump used the Twitter handle for the show and Ingraham: “@foxandfriends We are not looking to fill all of those positions. Don’t need many of them – reduce size of government. @IngrahamAngle.”