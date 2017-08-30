Today in History: August 30

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, August 30, is the 242nd day of 2017.
- Highlight in History:
- In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.
- On this date:
- In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free.
- In 1862, Confederate forces won victories against the Union at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, and the Battle of Richmond in Kentucky.
- In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut as a player for the Detroit Tigers, hitting a double in his first at-bat in a game against the New York Highlanders.
- In 1945, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
- In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, which was intended to promote private development of nuclear energy.
- In 1963, the “Hot Line” communications link between Washington and Moscow went into operation.
- In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
- In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
- In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery was launched on its inaugural flight.
- In 1986, Soviet authorities arrested Nicholas Daniloff, a correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, as a spy a week after American officials arrested Gennadiy Zakharov, a Soviet employee of the United Nations, on espionage charges in New York.
- In 1989, a federal jury in New York found “hotel queen” Leona Helmsley guilty of income tax evasion, but acquitted her of extortion.
- In 1991, Azerbaijan declared its independence, joining the stampede of republics seeking to secede from the Soviet Union.
- Ten years ago:
- In a serious breach of nuclear security, a B-52 bomber mistakenly armed with six nuclear-tipped cruise missiles took off from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and flew to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana; the Air Force later punished 70 people.
- Taliban militants in Afghanistan released the last seven of its South Korean hostages.
- Five years ago:
- Mitt Romney launched his fall campaign for the White House with a rousing, personal speech to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, proclaiming that America needs “jobs, lots of jobs.” Earlier in the evening, actor-director Clint Eastwood offered an endorsement of Romney that entailed using an empty chair to represent President Barack Obama.
- The U.S. Justice Department announced it had ended its investigation into CIA interrogations of terrorist detainees without bringing criminal charges.
- Twin satellites were launched by NASA on a quest to explore Earth’s treacherous radiation belts and protect the planet from solar outbursts.
- One year ago:
- Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy each easily won their Florida Senate primaries; Rubio won the election the following November.
- U.S. Sen. John McCain beat back an Arizona primary challenge from a Republican tea party activist, Kelli Ward, to win the right to seek a sixth Senate term in November.
- The European Union ordered Apple to pay nearly $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland, plus billions more in interest.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Bill Daily is 90.
- Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 78.
- Actor Ben Jones is 76.
- Cartoonist R. Crumb is 74.
- Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 74.
- Actress Peggy Lipton is 71.
- Comedian Lewis Black is 69.
- Actor Timothy Bottoms is 66.
- Actor David Paymer is 63.
- Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 60.
- Actor Michael Chiklis is 54.
- Music producer Robert Clivilles is 53.
- Actress Michael Michele is 51.
- Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 49.
- Country singer Sherrie Austin is 46.
- Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 46.
- Actress Cameron Diaz is 45.
- Rock musician Leon Caffrey (Space) is 44.
- TV personality Lisa Ling is 44.
- Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 43.
- Actor Raul Castillo is 40.
- Actor Michael Gladis is 40.
- Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 39.
- Tennis player Andy Roddick is 35.
- Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 32.
- Rock musician Ryan Ross is 31.
- Actress Johanna Braddy is 30.
- Actor Cameron Finley is 30.
- Thought for the day: “My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.” — Proverbs 1:10.