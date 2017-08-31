Ex-DeVry dean to investigate for-profit colleges; critics pounce



WASHINGTON (AP) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos hired a former official from an embattled for-profit university on Thursday, Aug. 31, to head the agency’s unit investigating fraud at for-profit colleges.

Julian Schmoke Jr. is a former associate dean at DeVry University. The decision to hire him has prompted criticism from Democrats who say he can’t be trusted as an objective investigator, given his industry ties.

“This is a joke, right?” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted.

Murphy weighed in Tuesday after the story was first reported by Politico.

The department’s Thursday announcement about Schmoke cited his experience and noted “he ensured the delivery of a quality education to students” at DeVry.

Last year, DeVry and its parent company agreed to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the school misled students through deceptive ads.