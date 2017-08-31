Texas, US regulators helping monitor smoke

CROSBY, Texas (AP) Developments on Thursday, August 31, about a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times Central Daylight Time).

2:50 p.m.

State and federal environmental regulators said they were assisting local officials responding to a chemical plant explosion outside Houston. That includes monitoring the smoke from the site for harmful contaminants.

In a joint statement, Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission for Environmental Quality officials described the incident at the Arkema Inc. facility in Crosby as a fire, not a chemical release.

The plant lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in floods. Arkema executive Richard Rennard said the fire was caused by the degradation of chemicals lacking refrigeration and that up to eight more containers could burn and explode.

The agencies said airborne sampling shows the smoke did not contain concerning levels of toxic chemicals.

Still, authorities have evacuated an area near the plant and urged residents downwind to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid inhaling smoke.

2:20 p.m.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said 15 deputies who complained of respiratory irritation after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant have been released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said all 15 were healthy.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had said they complained of respiratory irritation after encountering smoke.

Explosions and fires rocked the flood-crippled Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, sending up a plume of acrid, eye-irritating smoke. The plant’s owners warned more explosions could follow because a lack of refrigeration was causing chemicals stored there to degrade and burn.

There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

12:05 p.m.

Records showed a chemical plant burning near Houston amid Harvey flooding was earlier this year fined nearly $110,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over 10 safety violations found during an inspection.

According to electronic records filed on OSHA’s website, the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby was fined in February for the safety violations.

Investigators classified the violations as “serious,” meaning there were workplace hazards that could cause an accident or illness that would “most likely result in death or serious physical harm.” The next-highest level of violation is willful, if a company knew but disregarded problems.

The gravity of six of the violations were rated a 10. But the electronic records don’t further explain the circumstances of the violations, what investigators uncovered and any improvements Arkema pledged to make. OSHA later reduced its fines to just over $90,000.

11:55 a.m.

The preparations local officials made for a disaster like the fire at a chemical plant outside Houston are unclear.

Lon Squyres is the director of the local emergency planning committee. He would not provide a list of chemicals stored at the Arkema Inc. plant, although federal law requires state and local officials to set up such committees and maintain records. Squyres suggested The Associated Press file a public records request with state environmental officials.

11:30 a.m.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials clarified comments its director made regarding the public health threat from the smoke drifting from a burning chemical plant near Houston.

Speaking at an early morning briefing in Washington, FEMA Administrator Brock Long called the plume of smoke wafting from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, “incredibly dangerous.”

The Environmental Protection Agency and local emergency officials, however, later said airborne sampling showed the smoke did not contain concerning levels of hazardous materials.

Asked about the discrepancy, a FEMA spokesman said Brock would defer to the officials closest to the incident to make warnings and safety determinations.

11:20 a.m.

EPA officials say their analysis of the smoke from a burning chemical plant outside Houston shows it poses no immediate threat to public health.

EPA deployed personnel and an aircraft early Thursday to help monitor the situation near the Arkema facility. The agency spokesperson said samples collected by the aircraft flying over the plant showed “there are no concentrations of concern for toxic materials reported at this time.”

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said his agency will use its authority to protect human health and the environment. State and local officials have ordered people within 1.5 miles (2.41 kilometers) of the plant to evacuate.

11:05 a.m.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said the immediate concern for residents around the Houston-area chemical plant.

The state agency said the smoke is a complex mixture of pollutants that can irritate the eyes, nose and throat in addition to decreasing lung function. The odors can also cause headaches. The agency said the smoke is “especially acrid and irritating.”

10:45 a.m.

The French operator of a flooded Houston-area chemical plant said a container that caught fire is in a remote part of the plant, so it shouldn’t affect other materials.

Arkema executive Richard Rennard would not respond to a reporter’s question about whether the burning materials were toxic, but he said the fumes were noxious.

10:05 a.m.

An Arkema official said accidents may lead to compensation claims, lawsuits and expensive delays in production. Its most recent annual securities filings are from last year.

In its securities filings, Arkema said it has numerous insurance policies, including two insurance programs that cover up to $50 million in claims for environmental damage suffered by third parties as a result of pollution or transporting its products. It’s not immediately clear whether those programs would cover damage from explosions.

9:55 a.m.

A spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the agency monitored a fire at a flooded Houston-area chemical plant but is not immediately testing the toxicity of the smoke from it.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Andrew Keese said the top concern is “safety, and that’s what the first responders are dealing with right now.”

Keese also said, “Because the fire will be extinguished as soon as possible, there is minimal risk of long-term health problems.”

9:35 a.m.

The French operator of a flooded Houston-area chemical plant says a fire was caused by the degradation of chemicals lacking refrigeration in containers and that up to eight more could burn and explode.

Rich Rennard, an executive with Arkema Inc., said at a news conference just hours after the initial explosion, one of nine refrigerated containers had failed. He says he expects the organic peroxide in up to eight more to degrade, burn and “produce more explosions.”

Rennard says he doesn’t know how long it will take for them all to degrade. Assistant Harris County Fire Chief Bob Royall said the initial explosion took place just after midnight.

He says any smoke can irritate the eyes, skin and lungs.