Today in History: August 31

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Aug. 31, is the 243rd day of 2017. There are 122 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On August 31, 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
- On this date:
- In 1867, French poet Charles Baudelaire, 46, died in Paris.
- In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
- In 1916, the musical revue The Big Show, featuring the song “Poor Butterfly” by Raymond Hubbell and John Golden, opened at New York’s Hippodrome.
- In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
- In 1941, the radio program The Great Gildersleeve, a spinoff from Fibber McGee and Molly starring Harold Peary, debuted on NBC.
- In 1954, Hurricane Carol hit the northeastern Atlantic states; Connecticut, Rhode Island, and part of Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, which resulted in some 70 deaths.
- In 1965, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to establish the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
- In 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California.
- Also in 1986, the Soviet passenger ship Admiral Nakhimov collided with a merchant vessel in the Black Sea, causing both to sink; up to 448 people reportedly died.
- In 1987, the Michael Jackson album Bad was released by Epic Records.
- In 1991, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan declared their independence, raising to 10 the number of republics seeking to secede from the Soviet Union.
- In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
- Ten years ago:
- President George W. Bush met privately at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who conveyed their concern about a growing strain on troops and their families from long and repeated combat tours in Iraq.
- President Bush announced a set of modest proposals to deal with an alarming rise in mortgage defaults.
- Mike Nifong, the disgraced former district attorney of Durham County, North Carolina, was sentenced to a day in jail after being held in criminal contempt of court for lying to a judge when pursuing rape charges against three falsely accused Duke University lacrosse players.
- Five years ago:
- In a speech to an annual Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Ben Bernanke sent a clear message that the Fed would do more to help the still-struggling U.S. economy, but did not specify exactly what, or when.
- Writer Richard Bach, author of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, was seriously hurt after his small plane went down in Washington state.
- One year ago:
- On Mexican soil for the first time as the Republican presidential nominee, a firm, but measured Donald Trump defended the right of the United States to build a massive border wall along its southern flank, standing up for the centerpiece of his immigration plan during a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
- The first commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than a half century, a JetBlue Airbus A320, landed in the central city of Santa Clara, re-establishing regular air service severed at the height of the Cold War.
- Brazil’s Senate voted to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office (Rousseff was accused of breaking fiscal laws in her management of the federal budget).
- Birthdays:
- Japanese monster movie actor Katsumi Tezuka (Godzilla) is 105.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson is 82.
- Actor Warren Berlinger is 80.
- Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 78.
- Actor Jack Thompson is 77.
- Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 72.
- Singer Van Morrison is 72.
- Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 69.
- Actor Richard Gere is 68.
- Actor Stephen Henderson is 68.
- Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 62.
- Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 60.
- Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 60.
- Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 58.
- Rhythm-and-blues musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 54.
- Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 52.
- Baseball pitcher Hideo Nomo is 49.
- Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 48.
- Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 47.
- Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 47.
- Actor Zack Ward is 47.
- Golfer Padraig Harrington is 46.
- Actor Chris Tucker is 45.
- Actress Sara Ramirez is 42.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 40.
- Jazz saxophonist Tineke Postma is 39.
- Thought for the day:
- “Fashion can be bought. Style one must possess.” — Edna Woolman Chase, American fashion editor (1877-1957).