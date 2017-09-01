A police chief’s guidance to the grieving: Go see a medium

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) A police chief in Rhode Island gave some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Seek a connection to the afterlife by meeting with a medium.

Barrington Chief John LaCross lost his brother Joey to suicide nearly 40 years ago and later consulted people calling themselves mediums who he says helped him cope. He recommended mediums to the grieving.

One is Dan Converse, who lost his teenage son to a car accident. Converse said he now believes that he is “still connected to my son spiritually and that we will meet again.”

The president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police said he’s not ready to dismiss mediums as crack science if people believe they’re being helped. But skeptics said people calling themselves mediums ask questions that make them seem psychic when they are not.