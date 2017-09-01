Raiders handle Tigers in season opener

—

Aired live on KNTU Friday, Sept. 1, 2017

Final score — Ryan 57 Lancaster 40

DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders put up 487 yards of total offense, 313 of which came through the air for a total of six touchdowns as the Raiders beat the Lancaster Tigers 57-40 on Friday, September 1.

The offensive performance covered for an inexperienced Ryan defense, who gave up 400 yards to Lancaster while starting nine new players.

Quarterback Trevor Hatton led the charge on offense for Tigers, throwing for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

Both offenses made their mark early, combing for 42 points in the first quarter and dragging the frame out to 48 minutes of real time. The Raiders took a 34-28 lead into the locker room at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 23-12 in the second half.

Senior defensive back Rondarius McGarr sealed the game for the Raiders when he returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining.

Ryan returns to action on Thursday, September 8, when they host Mesquite Poteet. Lancaster travels to face South Oak Cliff on Friday, September 9.