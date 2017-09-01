

WASHINGTON (AP) The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times Eastern):

3:55 p.m.

White House correspondents said Tuesday is the day the president will announce a decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

That’s the deadline being set by a group of Republican state lawmakers who threaten to challenge the program in court.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tell reporters the details of President Donald Trump’s decision are “being finalized as we speak.”

She said Trump “loves people” and wants to make sure the decision is made correctly.

The White House is offering several different timelines for the announcement. Trump himself says it would happen sometime over the weekend, or later Friday.

He tells reporters the announcement will likely come Monday at the latest.