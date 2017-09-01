Today in History: September 1

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Sept. 1, is the 244th day of 2017. There are 121 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On September 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
- On this date:
- In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr was found not guilty of treason. (Burr was then tried on a misdemeanor charge, but was again acquitted.)
- In 1897, the first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.
- In 1905, Alberta and Saskatchewan entered Confederation as the eighth and ninth provinces of Canada.
- In 1914, the last passenger pigeon in captivity, “Martha,” died at the Cincinnati Zoo.
- In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
- In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
- In 1951, the United States, Australia and New Zealand signed a mutual defense pact, the ANZUS treaty.
- In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
- In 1976, U.S. Rep. Wayne L. Hays, D-Ohio, resigned in the wake of a scandal in which he admitted having an affair with “secretary” Elizabeth Ray.
- In 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
- In 1987, peace demonstrator S. Brian Willson lost his lower legs when he was hit by a train at the Concord Naval Weapons Station in California while protesting weapons shipments to Central America.
- In 1995, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. (The hall opened to the public the next day.)
- Ten years ago:
- Idaho Sen. Larry Craig announced his resignation, saying he would leave office on September 30, 2007, in the wake of fallout over his arrest and guilty plea in a Minnesota airport gay sex sting. (However, Craig later reversed his decision, saying he would serve out the rest of his term.)
- Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second major league start, just hours after being called up by the Boston Red Sox.
- Buchholz struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter to give the Red Sox a 10-0 victory over Baltimore.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama ridiculed the just-completed Republican National Convention as better-suited to an era of black-and-white TV and “trickle-down, you’re on your own” economics, and declared that Mitt Romney “did not offer a single new idea” for fixing the economy.
- Lyricist Hal David, 91, who teamed with Burt Bacharach on dozens of timeless songs for movies, television and a variety of recording artists in the 1960s and beyond, died in Los Angeles.
- One year ago:
- A massive fireball and explosion erupted at SpaceX’s main launch pad at Cape Canaveral, destroying a rocket as well as a satellite that Facebook was counting on to spread internet service in Africa.
- Dallas police Chief David Brown, who oversaw the response to a July 2016 sniper attack that killed five of his officers, announced his retirement effective in October.
- Fred Hellerman, a member of the influential folk music quartet the Weavers, died in Weston, Connecticut, at age 89.
- Birthdays:
- Actor George Maharis is 89.
- Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 82.
- Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 79.
- Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 78.
- Actor Don Stroud is 74.
- Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 73.
- Singer Archie Bell is 73.
- Singer Barry Gibb is 71.
- Rock musician Greg Errico is 69.
- Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 67.
- Singer Gloria Estefan is 60.
- Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 56.
- Jazz musician Boney James is 56.
- Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 54.
- Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 53.
- Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 51.
- Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 47.
- Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 46.
- Actor Maury Sterling is 46.
- Rock singer JD Fortune is 44.
- Actor Scott Speedman is 42.
- Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 41.
- Actor Boyd Holbrook is 36.
- Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 35.
- Rock musician Joe Trohman is 33.
- Actress Aisling Loftus is 27.
- Thought for the Day:
- “When nothing is sure, everything is possible.” — Margaret Drabble, British author.