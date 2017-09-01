Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: September 1

0
By on · News
 

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Sept. 1, is the 244th day of 2017. There are 121 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On September 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
  • On this date:
    • In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr was found not guilty of treason. (Burr was then tried on a misdemeanor charge, but was again acquitted.)
    • In 1897, the first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.
    • In 1905, Alberta and Saskatchewan entered Confederation as the eighth and ninth provinces of Canada.
    • In 1914, the last passenger pigeon in captivity, “Martha,” died at the Cincinnati Zoo.
    • In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
    • In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
    • In 1951, the United States, Australia and New Zealand signed a mutual defense pact, the ANZUS treaty.
    • In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
    • In 1976, U.S. Rep. Wayne L. Hays, D-Ohio, resigned in the wake of a scandal in which he admitted having an affair with “secretary” Elizabeth Ray.
    • In 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
    • In 1987, peace demonstrator S. Brian Willson lost his lower legs when he was hit by a train at the Concord Naval Weapons Station in California while protesting weapons shipments to Central America.
    • In 1995, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. (The hall opened to the public the next day.)
  • Ten years ago:
    • Idaho Sen. Larry Craig announced his resignation, saying he would leave office on September 30, 2007, in the wake of fallout over his arrest and guilty plea in a Minnesota airport gay sex sting. (However, Craig later reversed his decision, saying he would serve out the rest of his term.)
    • Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second major league start, just hours after being called up by the Boston Red Sox.
    • Buchholz struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter to give the Red Sox a 10-0 victory over Baltimore.
  • Five years ago:
    • President Barack Obama ridiculed the just-completed Republican National Convention as better-suited to an era of black-and-white TV and “trickle-down, you’re on your own” economics, and declared that Mitt Romney “did not offer a single new idea” for fixing the economy.
    • Lyricist Hal David, 91, who teamed with Burt Bacharach on dozens of timeless songs for movies, television and a variety of recording artists in the 1960s and beyond, died in Los Angeles.
  • One year ago:
    • A massive fireball and explosion erupted at SpaceX’s main launch pad at Cape Canaveral, destroying a rocket as well as a satellite that Facebook was counting on to spread internet service in Africa.
    • Dallas police Chief David Brown, who oversaw the response to a July 2016 sniper attack that killed five of his officers, announced his retirement effective in October.
    • Fred Hellerman, a member of the influential folk music quartet the Weavers, died in Weston, Connecticut, at age 89.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actor George Maharis is 89.
    • Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 82.
    • Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 79.
    • Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 78.
    • Actor Don Stroud is 74.
    • Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 73.
    • Singer Archie Bell is 73.
    • Singer Barry Gibb is 71.
    • Rock musician Greg Errico is 69.
    • Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 67.
    • Singer Gloria Estefan is 60.
    • Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 56.
    • Jazz musician Boney James is 56.
    • Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 54.
    • Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 53.
    • Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 51.
    • Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 47.
    • Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 46.
    • Actor Maury Sterling is 46.
    • Rock singer JD Fortune is 44.
    • Actor Scott Speedman is 42.
    • Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 41.
    • Actor Boyd Holbrook is 36.
    • Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 35.
    • Rock musician Joe Trohman is 33.
    • Actress Aisling Loftus is 27.
  • Thought for the Day:
    • “When nothing is sure, everything is possible.” — Margaret Drabble, British author.
Share.

Related Posts