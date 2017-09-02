Flames, smoke at Houston-area chemical plant for a 2nd day

HOUSTON (AP) Thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at a flooded Houston-area chemical plant on Friday, Sept. 1 — the second fire there in two days.

An Arkema official said Harvey’s floodwaters engulfed backup generators at the plant in Crosby and knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides, used in such products as plastics and paints, from degrading and catching fire.

Arkema executive Richard Rennard said two containers caught fire Friday evening, and there were six more expected to eventually catch fire.

Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith said the company expected the rest of the containers would ignite “within a matter of days.”