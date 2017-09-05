Florida Keys evacuations readied ahead of Irma



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday, Sept. 5, as it got closer to the the northeastern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

12:30 p.m.

Officials in the Florida Keys were gearing up to get tourists and residents out of Irma’s possible path.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said in a news release that a mandatory evacuation for tourists would begin at sunrise Wednesday. An evacuation plan for residents was also under way but a timetable hadn’t been determined.

Clark said government offices, parks, and schools would close and there would be no shelters in Monroe County. The county’s three hospitals were also beginning evacuation plans.

U.S. 1 is only route in and out of the island chain off the southern peninsula of Florida.

Clark said residents and tourists should begin filling their tanks with fuel to prepare to drive to the mainland.

12:10 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard to prepare for the storm.

Scott said in a statement the initial 100 troops would be stationed throughout the state. Some 7,000 National Guard members were to report to duty Friday, when the storm could be bearing down on Florida.

Scott said the exact path of the storm was still unknown but officials “must prepare for the worst” and he declared a state of emergency in all of Florida’s 67 counties.

Two hurricanes hit the state in 2016, but neither was as powerful as Irma was now.

11:25 a.m.

Antigua’s airport closed with an ominous statement from local authorities as the hurricane approached the Caribbean island.

The statement from the V.C. Bird International Airport said it was shutting down and advised all visitors and residents of the two-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda to seek protection from the “onslaught” of the Category 5 storm.

The message closed with: “May God protect us all.”

The center of the storm was expected to start passing north of Antigua and near or over Barbuda on Tuesday night.

11:05 a.m.

Tropical Storm Jose formed in the open Atlantic far from land.

Jose was located east of Irma.

Jose became the 10th tropical storm of the season. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was about 1505 miles (2420 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

10:55 a.m.

The Dutch government said it was sending about 100 marines to the Caribbean island of St. Maarten to help prepare it and two other small islands for Irma’s arrival.

The government said the first marines were flown from the island of Aruba to St. Maarten in a coast guard plane. Some then traveled on to St. Eustatius and Saba.

Two Dutch navy ships based in the Caribbean also were sailing toward the islands to provide help assessing damage and repairing vital infrastructure after Irma passed.

St. Maarten is an independent former Dutch colony that still relies on the Netherlands for defense and foreign relations issues. St. Eustatius and Saba are overseas municipalities of the Netherlands.

St. Maarten has a population of around 37,000, Saba has 2,000 residents and St. Eustatius has about 3,200.

10:45 a.m.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he spoke to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly when he sought to have a state of emergency declared in the U.S. island territory due to the hurricane.

Rossello thanked Kelly in a tweet for “the attention given to Puerto Rico” as the storm approached.

Puerto Rico announced a number of steps in preparation for the storm, including a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol starting 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The government also dispatched inspectors to stores throughout the territory to check for possible price-gouging.

9:50 a.m.

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands said he submitted an emergency declaration to the Trump administration due to Irma’s approach and was urging residents of the territory to take the storm seriously.

Gov. Kenneth Mapp said in a news briefing he doesn’t want to frighten anyone but forecasters predict the storm could skirt the territory or even pass directly over it.

Mapp said people in the islands may start to feel the storm’s effects around midmorning Wednesday.

8:35 a.m.

American Airlines added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the hurricane’s path.

The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those were in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.

Both islands are part of the northern Leeward Islands and were under a hurricane warning.

American said it expected to make additional flight changes as it monitored the storm.

8:00 a.m.

Irma strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to 175mph (280 kph) and was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua, moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Authorities warned the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, cause landslides and flash floods, and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters).

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello warned that all decisions within the next couple hours would make a difference between life and death.

States of emergency were declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and all of Florida.