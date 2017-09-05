Trump claims ‘great love’ for young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Sept. 5, about President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out DACA, the program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump said he had a “great love” for the young immigrants protected by the DACA program.

Speaking before a meeting with administration officials and congressional leaders, Trump said he had a “great heart” for the young people. He said he hopes “Congress will be able to help them and do it properly.”

Trump administration officials announced they will phase out the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative. The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation.

Trump said he spoke with members of Congress who “want to be able to do something and do it right.” He added that he thinks “long-term, it’s going to be the right solution.”

4:25 p.m.

A senator urged President Trump to get personally involved in advancing legislation that would put a select group of young immigrants on a path to U.S. citizenship.

Sen. Lindsey Graham R-S.C., said Trump should “work the phones” to get the votes needed to pass the bill Graham is sponsoring with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illi.

Their legislation would allow young immigrants who grew up in the U.S. to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet several requirements. They have to have come to the United States as children, graduate from high school and pass background checks.

Graham said the bill “is a good down payment on what will eventually be a comprehensive solution to a broken immigration system.”

3:45 p.m.

A Democratic congressman has called the Trump Administration Chief of Staff John Kelly a liar after Trump’s decision to rescind the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Illi., lashed out at Kelly, the former head of the Homeland Security Department. The lawmaker said Kelly has “no honor and should be drummed out of the White House along with the white supremacists and those enabling the president’s actions by `just following orders.”

Gutierrez said Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that the mass deportation of so-called “Dreamers” would be prevented. The lawmaker said Kelly, a former Marine, is a “disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

3:05 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama called President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the so-called DACA program “cruel” and “self-defeating.”

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. The Trump administration announced it’s rescinding the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative.

Obama did not mention Trump by name in his statement but said a “shadow has been cast” over some of the nation’s best and brightest young people. He said targeting them was wrong “because they have done nothing wrong.”

Obama said it’s up to members of Congress to act and he joins his voice with the majority of Americans who hopes Congress will step up.

2:15 p.m.

A Trump administration spokesperson said they want Congress to come up with a plan to replace the program the administration was phasing out, which shields young immigrants from deportation.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump wanted to see “responsible immigration reform'”from Congress. She said it should also include controlling the U.S. border, improved vetting and enforcing immigration laws.

The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people covered by the program.

1:45 p.m.

Mexico government officials said their country “deeply regrets” the Trump administration’s decision to phase out DACA.

Foreign Relations department official said “it is undoubtedly the sole responsibility of U.S. citizens and their institutions to determine U.S. immigration policy — but in the current situation, the Mexican government has a moral imperative to act.”

The department said that Mexico would provide legal defense services for any of its citizens affected by the decision.

12:30 p.m.

President Trump defended his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying will give Congress a “window of opportunity” to act.

Trump stressed was “not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.”

The program created by former President Barack Obama has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.

11:45 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Barack Obama’s existing policy for immigrants brought to the country as children was a “clear abuse of executive authority” and now it’s incumbent upon Congress to act.

The Wisconsin Republican said the heart of the issue is “young people who came to this country through no fault of their own.”

Ryan said it is his hope that the House and Senate — with the president’s leadership — will find consensus on a permanent legislative solution to the issue. He says it is important to ensure that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute “as a valued party of this great country.”

11:45 a.m.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s decision to end the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children “a deeply shameful act of political cowardice.”

Pelosi also said that the widely expected announcement was a “despicable assault on innocent young people in communities across America.”

11:15 a.m.

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”