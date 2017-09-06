House passes $7.9B Harvey disaster aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Sept. 6, about Congress and their efforts to pass legislation concerning (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan rejected a Democratic idea to tie Harvey aid to a three-month increase in the debt limit.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters it was a “ridiculous idea” and said this was no time to play politics with the debt ceiling as Texas recovers from the devastation of Harvey and Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they would back the Harvey aid if it was linked to a three-month debt increase, not the longer term debt hike that Republicans have been seeking. Senate Republicans want to link Harvey aid to debt limit increase into 2019 after the midterm elections.

The House is expected to move swiftly on the $7.9 billion package.

9:55 a.m.

Top Congressional Democrats said they’re willing to pair a short-term increase in the government’s borrowing cap with the Harvey aid bill.

Rep. Pelosi and Sen. Schumer said a three-month increase in the debt limit would help ensure that Congress would tackle health care, immigration and looming budget cuts.

Republican leaders indicated they wanted to link a $7.9 billion initial installment of disaster aid with a debt limit increase — allowing the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills.

The move by Pelosi and Schumer appeared aimed at preserving Democratic leverage as Congress confronts a weighty fall agenda.

4:00 a.m.

The House will act quickly to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of Harvey relief.

GOP leaders also hope to use the aid bill to increase the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills.

The government’s response to Harvey has drained existing disaster reserves, with FEMA’s disaster accounts hovering at $1 billion or less. FEMA officials warned lawmakers that disaster funds run out on Friday, even as a Hurricane Irma is bearing down.