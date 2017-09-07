Trump talks up bipartisanship



WASHINGTON (AP) Developements on President Donald Trump, Congress, hurricane relief, and the debt limit (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

1:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that Americans want more bipartisanship. He said his meeting with the two Democratic and two Republican legislative leaders was “very, very friendly.”

President Trump spoke to reporters before a lunch with Kuwait’s Amir al-Sabah. He said he expects Congress to discuss eliminating the debt ceiling, saying it “complicates things.”

Once again, President Trump was not referring to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by name, while referencing Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer several times.

Vice President Mike Pence, also in the room, said he agreed with Schumer that Trump striking a deal on the debt ceiling extension — over the objection of Republicans — was “a great moment.”

Trump said the debt deal signals more bipartisanship to come.

1:05 p.m.

Top Democrats and President Donald Trump are talking about scrapping the government’s debt limit.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump suggested the idea in Wednesday’s meeting at the White House.

The California Democrat told reporters, “Now that’s something we can talk about.”

Pelosi said she and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer of New York would discuss the idea with their party colleagues.

House Speaker Paul Ryan opposes the idea. He said it would encroach on Congress’ power of the purse and legislating authority.

10:50 a.m.

The White House said President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday morning to four congressional leaders, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi said earlier that she is the one who asked Trump to send his reassuring tweet about the so-called “Dreamers.” Pelosi said she asked Trump to make clear that “Dreamers” wouldn’t be subject to deportation during the six months Trump has given Congress to find a solution for them.

The White House said Trump also spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president is “committed to working across the aisle and doing what is needed to best serve the American people.”

9:25 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the deal the president cut with Democrats on spending, the debt and Harvey aid made sense, with one devastating storm and another looming.

In his first remarks since Trump cut the deal, Ryan said Thursday that president didn’t want to have “some partisan fight in the middle of the response.”

The Wisconsin lawmaker did not criticize the three-month spending and debt deal that would rush billions in disaster relief to the victims — though he said he believes a longer-term debt deal would have been better for credit markets.

President Donald Trump sided with Democratic leaders over Republicans who wanted a longer extension on raising America’s borrowing authority.

Asked about Trump’s deal with the Democrats, Ryan said, “Yeah, I sort of noticed that.”

Ryan spoke at a New York Times interview at the Newseum.

7:15 a.m.

A House Republican said he has no problem with President Donald Trump making a deal with Democratic leaders of Congress to arrange a short-term extension of the debt limit.

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole calls Trump’s move in an Oval Office meeting Wednesday “in some sense a declaration of independence by the president.”

“I was sort of thrilled,” Cole told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program Thursday. He said the arrangement Trump worked out with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is “good for the country. — We don’t need to run out of money in a week or 10 days in the middle of a natural disaster.”

5:50 a.m.

The Senate is nearly doubling the initial Harvey aid package.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s midnight move added $7.4 billion in community development block grant funds to a House-passed $7.9 billion measure providing an emergency replenishment for disaster aid coffers.

The additional Senate money is to jump-start rebuilding efforts. The block grant money is more flexible and can cover costs the Federal Emergency Management Agency can’t.

The House passed the Harvey aid package on Wednesday by an overwhelming vote. President Trump agreed to link it to an increase through Dec. 8 in the government’s so-called debt limit, as well as a stopgap government-wide funding bill.

3:20 a.m.

President Trump briskly overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary to cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government operating and raise America’s debt limit. The immediate goal was ensuring money for hurricane relief, but in the process the president brazenly rolled his own party’s leaders.

In deal-making mode, Trump sided Wednesday with the Democratic leaders “Chuck and Nancy,” as he amiably referred later to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — as they pushed for the three-month deal. The deal had the effect of brushing aside the urgings of GOP leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a much longer extension to the debt limit. Republicans want that longer allowance to avoid having to take another vote on the politically toxic issue before the 2018 congressional elections.

The White House session painted a vivid portrait of discord at the highest ranks of the Republican Party.