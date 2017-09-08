Irma looms as FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey

UNDATED (AP) The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been ramping up preparations for Hurricane Irma as it barreled toward the Florida coast. And that’s even as the agency continued the massive recovery effort in storm-battered Texas.

It was a one-two punch of powerful storms certain to strain the agency’s quickly dwindling bank balance.

The roughly $1 billion left in FEMA’s Emergency Response Fund was expected to run out as soon as the end of the week.

The House on Wednesday, Sept. 6, overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief with warring Republicans and Democrats united to help victims of the storm in Texas and Louisiana.