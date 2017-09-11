Questions remain in fatal Plano shooting



PLANO, Texas (AP) Developments on Monday, Sept. 11, about the deaths of at least eight people, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Plano home (all times Central Daylight Time).

12:15 p.m.

Plano police said many questions remained as they investigated the fatal shooting of seven people before the suspect was killed by police.

Police spokesman David Tilley said police were still trying to determine the reason for the gathering at the home over the weekend. Tilley said he couldn’t confirm a Dallas Morning News report in which neighbors said the victims had been watching the Cowboys football game.

Tilley said authorities were also still investigating the relationships between those at the home.

Police responding to a report of shots fired confronted the suspected shooter and opened fire, killing the suspect. Police then found nine gunshot victims — seven were dead and two were wounded.

Tilley did not know the total number of people who had attended the gathering.

6:45 a.m.

A woman who lives near the crime scene said she’d earlier seen people laughing and grilling outside.

Stacey Glover told The Dallas Morning News the party started early Sunday afternoon. Then, she said, she heard shots around 8:00 p.m. She opened her door and smelled gunpowder. She heard police who arrived yell “hands up” before more shots rang out.

Neighbor Lauryn Nichols said she had a friend who’d been in the house and didn’t know what had happened to the person.