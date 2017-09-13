Auction of items linked to late Princess Diana winding down

BOSTON (AP) Online bidding was winding down for dozens of items with direct connections to Britain’s late Princess Diana.

Eighty items were being sold at auction 20 years after her death in a Paris car crash include articles of clothing, jewelry, signed papers and photographs. There was even a piece of her wedding cake still stored in a commemorative box.

Boston-based RR Auction handled the sale, which ends Wednesday evening, Sept. 13.

Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston said interest in Diana memorabilia remains high because “she still resonates all over the world.” He said the items “give you a little snapshot into this beautiful woman’s life.”

The items include belongings Diana donated to charity months before her death on Aug. 31, 1997.

Bidding began the week before the auction ended.