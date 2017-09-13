Today in History: Sept. 13

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Sept. 13, is the 256th day of 2017. There are 109 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On September 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.
- On this date:
- In 1759, during the French and Indian War, the British defeated the French on the Plains of Abraham overlooking Quebec City.
- In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.
- In 1911, the song “Oh, You Beautiful Doll,” a romantic rag by Nat D. Ayer and Seymour Brown, was first published by Jerome H. Remick & Co.
- In 1923, Miguel Primo de Rivera, the captain general of Catalonia, seized power in Spain.
- In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
- In 1959, Elvis Presley first met his future wife, 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu, while stationed in West Germany with the U.S. Army. (They married in 1967, but divorced in 1973.)
- In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”
- In 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.
- In 1977, conductor Leopold Stokowski died in Hampshire, England, at age 95.
- In 1989, Fay Vincent was elected commissioner of Major League Baseball, succeeding the late A. Bartlett Giamatti.
- In 1997, funeral services were held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.
- In 2002, the earliest known online use of the term “selfie” (a photographic self-portrait, usually taken with a smartphone) occurred on an Australian Broadcasting Corp. website forum; it came from a man named Nathan Hope, who denied coining the term, saying it was “common slang.”
- Ten years ago:
- President George W. Bush, defending an unpopular war, ordered gradual reductions in U.S. forces in Iraq and said in a televised address, “The more successful we are, the more American troops can return home.”
- Abdul-Sattar Abu Risha, the most prominent figure in a U.S.-backed revolt of Sunni sheiks against al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a bomb planted near his home in Anbar province. The NFL fined New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick $500,000 and the team $250,000 for spying on the New York Jets during a game.
- Five years ago:
- Chanting “death to America,” hundreds of protesters angered by an anti-Islam film stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen’s capital and burned the American flag.
- New York City’s Board of Health passed a ban on the sale of big sodas and other sugary drinks, limiting the size sold at restaurants, concession stands and other eateries to 16 ounces.
- One year ago:
- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rolled out a plan aimed at making child care more affordable, guaranteeing new mothers six weeks of paid maternity leave and suggesting new incentives for employees to provide their workers childcare during a speech in Aston, Pennsylvania.
- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres, 93, suffered a major stroke (he died 15 days later).
- Birthdays:
- Actress Barbara Bain is 86.
- Actress Eileen Fulton (TV: As the World Turns) is 84.
- Actor Joe E. Tata is 81.
- TV producer Fred Silverman is 80.
- Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 76.
- Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 73.
- Singer Peter Cetera is 73.
- Actress Christine Estabrook is 67.
- Actress Jean Smart is 66.
- Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 65.
- Record producer Don Was is 65.
- Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 63.
- Actress-comedian Geri Jewell is 61.
- Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 56.
- Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 56.
- Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 53.
- Rock musician Zak Starkey is 52.
- Actor Louis Mandylor is 51.
- Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 50.
- Rock musician Steve Perkins is 50.
- Actor Roger Howarth is 49.
- Actor Dominic Fumusa is 48.
- Actress Louise Lombard is 47.
- Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 46.
- Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 44.
- Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 42.
- Actor Scott Vickaryous is 42.
- Singer Fiona Apple is 40.
- Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 37.
- Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 37.
- Actor Ben Savage is 37.
- Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 24.
- Actor Mitch Holleman is 22.
- Actress Lili Reinhart (TV: Riverdale) is 21.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Better to be without logic than without feeling.” — Charlotte Bronte, English author (1816-1855).