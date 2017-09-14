Attacked in bed, safe a few feet away: Cuba mystery deepens



WASHINGTON (AP) Details The Associated Press learned on Thursday, Sept. 14, about bizarre “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate at least some of the incidents were confined to specific rooms or even parts of rooms with laser-like specificity.

In one case, an American was jolted from his bed in a Havana hotel by a blaring, grinding noise. It went silent when he moved a few feet away. It returned when he stepped back into bed.

U.S. officials who described episodes reported to the embassy said it was as if the victims were walking back and forth through some invisible wall cutting through the room. The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and demanded anonymity.

Several officials said some victims now have problems concentrating or recalling specific words.