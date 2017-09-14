Senate GOP leader says DACA should be in the mix



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 14, on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

11:52 a.m.

The top Senate Republican said the program to protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally should be part of any discussion about immigration, border security and enforcement.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Congress is looking forward to getting a legislative proposal from the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is insisting that’s up to Congress.

The statement comes amid more confusion over statements and comments from President Donald Trump after his dinner with Democratic leaders Wednesday night.

Trump said Thursday he was “fairly close” to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants. He pushed back against the Democratic leaders, who claimed he reached a deal with them on protections for young immigrants. He also said his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would “come later.”

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump said that, “ultimately,” funding for a border wall with Mexico must be part of any immigration deal. But he said that funding can come at a later date.

Trump told reporters in Florida that: “We have to have an understanding that, whether it’s in the budget or some other vehicle, in a fairly short period of time, the wall will be funded.”

He said, “Otherwise we’re not doing anything.”

Trump and Democratic leaders talked Wednesday night over dinner about what to do with the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they’d reached an agreement with Trump that does not include wall funding. But the Trump Administration said that’s premature.

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump said he’s “not looking at citizenship” for young immigrants living in the in U.S. illegally and “not looking at amnesty.”

But Trump told reporters in Florida that: “We’re looking at allowing people to stay here.”

Trump was referring to the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who’ve been protected from deportation and given permission to work in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump said he’s been working with both Democrats and Republicans to come up with a solution before a six-month deadline he imposed.

Trump is denying he reached a deal with Democrats on the issue Wednesday night, but said that: “Everybody’s on board.”

10:55 a.m.

A spokeswoman said President Donald Trump, “does not support amnesty,” but may be open to a pathway to citizenship for some people living in the country illegally.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters traveling with the president to Florida that “the Trump administration will not be discussing amnesty.”

But she said the president wants “a responsible path forward” on immigration reform that “could include legal citizenship over a period of time.” She later said that is just one possible example of what Congress might do.

Walters is also repeating the president’s assertion that “no deal” was made on protections for young immigrants during a dinner Wednesday night between the president and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

She said they had “a constructive conversation,” but “there was no deal made.”

10:36 a.m.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said: “We all agreed on a framework. — We agreed the president would enshrine DACA protections into law — What remains to be negotiated are the details of border security.”

The president insisted he needs “massive border security.”

Trump spoke after denying assertions by Democratic leaders that they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.

8:50 a.m.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insisted they agreed, with Trump, to “enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly” and to work out a package on border security — excluding Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. southern border.

Trump told reporters Thursday morning that House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agree with him on DACA.

That’s after Trump tweeted early Thursday that “no deal was made last night” on the issue.

8:30 a.m.

Democratic leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump can’t seem to agree on just what it is they agreed to at a White House dinner.

Here’s the version from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi: They said there’s an agreement on putting into law an Obama administration program that’s given protection to certain young immigrants. These are immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the United States.

They said Trump said he’d encourage the House and Senate to act.

Schumer and Pelosi in a statement that Trump’s tweets Thursday morning denying a deal “are not consistent” with what took place at their dinner.

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.

Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening.

“Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” the president said.