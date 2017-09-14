VA nursing homes in Florida to let non-vets stay



UNDATED (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 14, about the aftermath of Hurricane Irma (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:50 p.m.

Federal officials said nursing homes normally reserved for veterans will be opened up to non-veteran nursing home residents if space is available.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs agreed to open its nursing homes following eight deaths at Florida nursing homes. There are seven nursing homes throughout Florda that are available to residents who were veterans.

Multiple nursing homes and assisted living centers in Florida have evacuated their residents after losing electric power.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said in a statement that available beds would be offered to non-veterans, although the agency would continue to focus on its primary mission of assisting veterans.

2:45 p.m.

Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga began issuing orders extending legal deadlines in state courts due to the hurricane. Under Florida’s court rules, the chief justice has authority to extend deadlines on a county-by-county basis or by appellate district when an emergency like Irma hinders public access to the courts system.

The first orders posted on the court website cover Martin, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties. The chief judges of the local courts were continuing to request these orders, and the requests were being processed as they came in.

Each order extended time limits to the close of business on the day the local court fully reopens, giving everyone an extra full day to meet their deadlines. In addition, anyone who has encountered a special hardship in the storm could ask the local court to make additional accommodations.

1:45 p.m.

Authorities said carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause of death for another Florida resident using an electric generator for power after the hurricane.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department reported Elvin Milian, 26, was pronounced dead a day earlier at a hospital. He had been found by emergency responders at his home near Hialeah, where a generator was running.

The medical examiner was awaiting toxicology results before making a final cause of death determination.

Florida authorities reported at least six carbon monoxide deaths since Irma.

When used improperly, generators can trap toxic fumes and cause death. Experts said generators, as well as charcoal and gas burning grills, should always be used outdoors and never inside where they can’t be properly ventilated.

1:20 p.m.

A Florida Health Care Association official said 64 of the state’s 683 nursing homes were still without power, four days after the hurricane raked the state.

An association statement read, “A natural disaster of this magnitude presents extreme challenges to every sector, especially those entrusted with the care of Florida’s aging seniors. We continue to maintain close communications with local, state, and federal officials and the appropriate utility companies and aid organizations to ensure that power is restored to every facility in Florida as soon as possible.”

12:45 p.m.

A spokesman for Florida’s largest utility told people who have medical equipment dependent on electricity to call 911 if they were still without power.

Bryan Garner with Florida Power & Light said the utility had restored electricity to more than 100 hospitals in its service territory.

But he said if someone relies on medical equipment that needs power they should not wait for the utility to restore electricity. Garner said authorities should be alerted so they can be taken somewhere where to get help such as a special needs shelter.

Garner’s comments came a day after eight people who had been living at a Florida nursing home died. State and local authorities were conducting a criminal investigation to determine what led to the patient deaths.

12:15 p.m.

Florida Assisted Living Association CEO Shaddrick Haston said his company was trying to get a count of how many of their 820 facilities were still without power.

Haston said most of those facilities are in heavily populated Miami-Dade and Collier counties.

He said they were still hearing from facilities that need power, and were working with other facilities that have electricity and may have generators available to loan.

He said the association was also helping non-member assisted living facilities. In all, Florida has more than 3,100 assisted living facilities. A number of facilities were evacuated.

Eight patients died at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

According to Florida law, nursing homes must maintain a temperature of 81 degrees or cooler.

12:00 p.m.

Hollywood police investigators got a search warrant for a Florida nursing home where eight patients died days after Irma.

Police said in a statement state and local authorities were conducting a criminal investigation to determine what led to the deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

The statement indicated detectives were on the scene, and initially determined the facility had some power but its air conditioning system wasn’t fully functional.

Police said 145 people were evacuated to Memorial Regional Hospital on Wednesday: 141 from the nursing home and four from an adjacent behavioral health center. Memorial Regional Hospital processed 119 evacuees, and 39 have been admitted there. Others were admitted to other hospitals nearby.

Gov. Rick Scott directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to issue an emergency moratorium on the facility. City spokeswoman Raelin Storey said the moratorium prevents the center from housing any patients.

11:30 a.m.

Sen. Nelson asked the nation’s largest cable, telephone, and internet providers for rebates to the hurricane’s victims for service interruptions.

Nelson also asked them for a 60-day moratorium on late fees and other penalties.

He wrote to the CEOs of AT&T, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Enterprises, Frontier Communications, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. In a statement, he called for them to “lend a helping hand to your fellow Americans-to help them meet their immediate needs without the added stress of excessive financial demands.”

His office cited Federal Communications Commission data showing at least 8.1 million cable and wireline subscribers lost service in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia because of the hurricane. The FCC also reported 18 percent of cell sites in Florida were out of service.

11:10 a.m.

Residents at an assisted living facility in suburban Fort Lauderdale who have been without power since Irma were being moved to two facilities across the street that have electricity.

Wilton Manors City Manager Leigh Ann Henderson told The Associated Press the Williamsburg Landing assisted living facility was using generators to power portable air conditioner units in certain areas of the building.

All three facilities are owned by the same company, Manor Oaks. Williamsburg is the last assisted living facility in the city without power.

The move was being done “to make the residents more comfortable,” Henderson said. “It’s a comfort issue.”

State records show Williamsburg Landing is licensed to have 100 beds.

10:55 a.m.

Authorities said it appeared Interstate 75 would remain open throughout Florida for people returning home after fleeing before the hurricane because a potential flooding threat had subsided.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that state transportation officials intended to keep traffic flowing on the key artery. Authorities feared a much slower detour route might be necessary if the Santa Fe River flooded the interstate near Gainesville.

Interstates 75 and 95 are the two main routes out of Florida to the north. Both were the scenes of massive traffic jams when people first left as Irma approached and then began returning home.

10:50 a.m.

Georgia’s governor was getting a firsthand look at storm damage.

Gov. Nathan Deal was to fly over some of the hardest hit areas in northern Georgia as well as on the coast. The governor planned to speak with reporters during stops in Cornelia and Brunswick.

Fewer than 269,000 customers of Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. were still without electricity. That was down from 1.5 million in the dark Monday when Irma crossed Georgia as a weakened tropical storm.

9:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump praised the recovery efforts in Florida before flying from Washington to Florida to survey damage himself.

The president told reporters at the White House “power is being turned on rapidly,” and the state’s leaders and emergency responders were doing an “amazing job” in helping the state respond to the massive storm.

Trump was traveling to Naples and Fort Myers on Florida’s southwestern coast to meet with those affected by the hurricane and learn more about relief efforts. Trump was being joined by Vice President Mike Pence and was also traveling with first lady Melania Trump.

His trip to Florida follows two earlier outings in which Trump reviewed recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey in late August.

7:30 a.m.

Fire rescue teams evacuated 122 people from two assisted living facilities near Orlando after the Orange County fire chief ordered firefighters to assess conditions of all elderly communities in the area following the deaths of eight at another nursing home.

Fire Spokeswoman Kat Kennedy said Brookdale Wekiwa Springs and Green Tree Assisted Living had been without power since Irma crossed Florida earlier in the week. Officials evacuated 82 residents from Brookdale on Wednesday night and 40 from Green Tree.

Kennedy said 66 patients were transported by bus and 16 were picked up by family members.

Mary Ann Lettore told WESH she picked up her father from Brookdale on Wednesday because he’d fallen and cut his arm during the storm. She took him to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with dehydration.

Kennedy said the residents were obviously “very hot.” She said she didn’t have information on how often they were provided food and water.

6:50 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials in Florida said two men were accused of trying to steal a $2,500 utility pole days after severe flooding in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials said Blake Lee Waller, 42, and Victor Walter Apeler, 46, were arrested on grand theft charges after someone reported seeing them load the pole onto a sports utility vehicle.

A police report indicated an officer noticed a light pole missing from an area on top of a bridge and then spotted a vehicle driving with the pole on top. He stopped the vehicle and arrested the men.

The report said Apeler told investigators he was moving the pole because it was on the ground so close to traffic lanes. A database search found Apeler had 72 scrap metal-related transactions for recycling since January.

A picture of the shirtless men sitting handcuffed on the sidewalk quickly drew attention on the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

3:00 a.m.

Florida emergency workers were urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after the eight deaths at a scorching facility without air conditioning.

Victims were as old as 99, and there were worries the count could grow.

Sen. Nelson called the deaths “inexcusable.”

Elsewhere in South Florida, other alarms were sounded for older residents.

In Coral Gables, an apartment building was evacuated after authorities said its lack of power made it unsafe for elderly tenants.

And at the huge, 15,000-resident Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines, where there were also widespread outages, rescue workers went door to door in the 94-degree heat checking on residents and bringing ice, water and meals.