Britain raises number of bombing injured to 29

LONDON (AP) The Latest on an incident at a subway station in London (all times British Summer Time).

6:15 p.m.

British authorities said the number of people treated at hospitals after the bombing on the London Underground subway has risen to 29.

National Health Service officials said 21 people were being treated and eight others have already been discharged. London Ambulance Service officials said it took 19 patients to hospitals.

Police said most of those injured by an improvised explosive device on Friday suffered from flash burns. They said there have been no reports of life-threatening injuries.

The device burst into flames aboard a train at the Parsons Green station during the morning rush hour. London police are conducting a wide manhunt for the person or persons responsible.

6:05 p.m.

British prime minister Theresa May said U.S. President Donald Trump has called to offer his condolences over the subway attack.

Downing Street officials said in a statement that Trump telephoned May to discuss the “cowardly” rush-hour bombing attack Friday on a London subway train.

May said earlier that speculation about the London subway bomber is unhelpful, after Trump suggested in a tweet that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

4:45 p.m.

Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have tweeted their support for the people of London in response to the attack on the subway train.

Netanyahu tweeted “We stand with PM (Theresa) May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror.”

Israel’s ambassador to London Mark Regev wrote that “Israel stands in solidarity with the people of London. Our thoughts are with (hash)ParsonsGreen victims & their families at this difficult time”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted that “Last week we brought love & culture to London. Friday terrorists sent message of hate. Israel & UK stand together against (hash)terror.”

4:25 p.m.

The New York Police Department said it’s moved extra officers, bomb-detection dogs and heavy weapons teams into the city’s transit system as a precaution following the London subway bombing.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said the NYPD also was monitoring intelligence through a joint terrorism task force.

Commissioner James O’Neill said there were no direct threats to New York City — but he said people should always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he directed state law enforcement to increase transportation security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems across New York.

3:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Trump tweeted that the bombing was “another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Asked about Trump’s comments, May said “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

London police have declined to comment on Trump’s tweets. A manhunt was launched to find those behind the bombing.

2:55 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain’s official threat level from terrorism remains at “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely, and was raised in the wake of the London subway bombing.

After chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, May said the threat level was not being raised to “critical,” which would mean an attack is imminent.

She said that decision will be kept under review. The threat level was briefly raised to critical after the May 22 suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Authorities say 22 people were injured when an improvised bomb exploded aboard a subway train during Friday’s rush hour. Most of the victims suffered flash burns, and none was seriously hurt.

2:45 p.m.

Terrorism analyst Magnus Ranstorp with the Swedish Defense University said Londoners were very fortunate because the bomb placed on a subway appears not to have fully detonated.

After studying photos of the device, he said the bomb had only “partially” burned since much of the device and its casing remained intact. He said that will make it easy for police and security services to determine what chemicals and methods were used to make the bomb.

He said “they were really lucky with this one, it could have really become much worse.”

He said the bomber chose to conceal the device in a bucket and a plastic shopping bag rather than a backpack. He also said, from the photos, “it seems that this was hastily put together. Probably not very well mixed together.”

1:45 p.m.

German and French leaders said the bomb attack only strengthened their determination to increase international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

“Our thoughts are of course with the wounded, our thoughts are with the British population, ” Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in Berlin.

Philippe said the London bomb and an attempt by a knife-wielding assailant to attack a soldier at a Paris subway interchange “show how much we collectively, in France, Britain and also in Germany, face a major threat.”

“We must find answers at national level and all together — to give our fellow citizens the greatest possible security,” He added.

1:30 p.m.

British police said no one has been arrested in connection with the bombing, but hundreds of detectives are at work trying to hunt down the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The Metropolitan Police force said police “are making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible and are working closely with the security services.”

Counterterrorism policing chief Mark Rowley said hundreds of detectives are looking at surveillance camera footage, carrying out forensic work and speaking to witnesses.

Emergency workers said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

12:35 p.m.

Health officials said the number of people injured in the London subway bombing has risen to 22.

Eighteen were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and four more presented themselves at hospitals.

12:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump called a fire at a London subway station another attack “by a loser terrorist” and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also suggested that the government cut off internet access to extremist groups.

11:50 a.m.

Police said the fire on a London subway train was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

11:05 a.m.

The mayor of London said the city “will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

Sadiq Khan said the city “utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life.”

He said Londoners should remain “calm and vigilant” after a fire on a subway train that police called a terrorism incident.

London was targeted by attackers several times this year, with vehicle attacks near Parliament, on London Bridge and near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London.

Khan said he will be attending a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee with Prime Minister Theresa May later.

10:55 a.m.

Chris Wildish, who was on London subway train where a fire occurred, said he saw “a massive flash of flames” that reached up to the ceiling of the train and then the air was filled with the smell of chemicals. Wildish told Sky News that many of the passengers were schoolchildren, who were knocked around by people trying to get away from the fire.

Wildish said he saw several burned passengers and later, during evacuation of the station, caught sight of a bucket still in flames.

Footage filmed from the platform through the train door as people were evacuated shows flames licking from the bucket, which was inside a plastic shopping bag. “That bag’s on fire,” a woman exclaims, before a London Underground staff member orders commuters to get away from the carriage to the end of the platform.

10:25 a.m.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a fire on the London subway was declared a “terrorist incident.”

The force said counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where “a number” of people were injured.

9:00 a.m.

London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services confirmed they were at the scene of “an incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible.