UN chief condemns North Korea’s missile test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Developments on Friday, Sept. 15, about the North Korean missile test (all times Korean Standard Time).

1:00 a.m.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as a serious violation of Security Council resolutions coming less than two weeks after its sixth nuclear test, which also violated a U.N. ban.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general called on North Korea’s leaders “to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization.”

North Korea conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile, sending an intermediate-range weapon over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Dujarric said in a statement issued at U.N. headquarters in New York that Guterres was scheduled to discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula with “all concerned parties” on the sidelines of next week’s annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting on the latest launch at the request of the United States and Japan.

9:30 p.m.

French officials said they were ready to work on tougher U.N. and EU measures to help bring North Korea to the negotiating table.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned “with the greatest firmness” the second North Korean missile launch in less than a month, warning that it threatened regional and international security.

The spokesperson added that the U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, and that North Korea will be further discussed at the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Ministry officials did not elaborate on what further sanctions might be discussed, after the Security Council approved a sixth round of sanctions Monday over North Korea’s most recent nuclear test.

8:00 p.m.

South Korean officials said President Moon Jae-in has talked over the telephone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the two countries’ response to North Korea’s latest missile launch.

Presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said Friday that the two leaders agreed to cooperate in identifying “stern and effective measures” against North Korea to be discussed at next week’s United Nations General Assembly ministerial meetings.

Park said President Moon expressed sympathy for the worries of Japanese people about the missile, the second launched over Japan by North Korea in less than a month.

On Monday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously for new sanctions against North Korea over its recent nuclear test.

7:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized North Korea’s latest missile launch and warned it will cause a spike in regional tensions.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “resolutely condemns” such moves and said that the missile test will “lead to the further growth of tensions and the further escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.”

Russian leadership backed a resolution passed by the U.N. Security Council last week that slapped new economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its latest nuclear explosion test and missiles launches.

But Kremlin officials have also been critical of calls from Washington to ramp up the sanction pressure on North Korea. Last week, Putin criticized the U.S. for fueling “military hysteria” in the region and called for a political settlement.

6:50 p.m.

China foreign ministry officials have condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch and is calling for all sides to seek dialogue to reduce tensions.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Friday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula following Friday’s longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile remained “complex, sensitive and severe.”

Hua urged all parties to avoid actions that might inflame the situation, while adding that China, North Korea’s chief economic partner and diplomatic ally, did not hold the key to resolving the issue.

Hua said: “What is pressing now is that all sides should immediately halt their dangerous and provocative actions and words that escalate the tension.”

China, one of five permanent veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council, agreed to the latest sanctions that cap fuel exports, ban textile sales and forbid countries from issuing new work permits to North Korean workers.