Trump concludes combative UN address

NEW YORK (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Sept. 19, about President Donald Trump’s inaugural address to the United Nations General Assembly (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:00 a.m.

President Trump concluded his first address, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran.

The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” And he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if the United States was forced to defend itself or allies against the North’s aggression.

Trump also said the Iranian government is an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export was violence.

Trump said the world can’t allow the “murderous regime” to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders “cannot abide” by the agreement if it “provides cover” for Iran to build its nuclear program.

10:56 a.m.

Trump said the socialist government in Venezuela brought a once-thriving nation to the “brink of collapse.”

Trump accused its President Nicolas Maduro of stealing power from elected representatives to preserve his “disastrous rule.”

“The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing,” Trump said. He called that situation “completely unacceptable.”

Trump said his administration has imposed tough sanctions on the government and vowed further action.

In Trump’s speech, the president also took aim at the “corruption and destabilizing regime” in Cuba.

He said his administration won’t lift U.S. sanctions on the communist government until it makes fundamental reforms.

10:54 a.m.

Iranian state TV broadcast President Donald Trump’s speech live with a Persian translation voice-over.

He accused Iran of supporting terrorists and threatening Israel.

10:53 a.m.

During his speech, Trump said he believed trade must be fair and must be reciprocal.

Trump long argued that free trade deals have damaged the U.S. economy and hurt U.S. workers.

He said the country’s middle class, which was once the bedrock of American prosperity, was forgotten and left behind. But he said, under his presidency, “they are forgotten no more.”

Trump also said he will continue to purse cooperation with other nations, but said his ultimate responsibility rested in taking care of his citizens.

10:50 a.m.

Trump said the United States will have no choice but to “totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the North’s aggression.

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said the North Korean government was a “depraved regime.”

Trump called on other nations to work together to isolate North Korea until its ceased what he said was its hostile behavior.

But if forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea’s continued threats, Trump said “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

10:45 a.m.

Trump said “it is a massive source of embarrassment for the United Nations” that some countries with human rights violations sit on the international body’s human rights panel.

“It is a massive source of embarrassment for the United Nations that some governments with egregious human rights records sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council,” He said. The panel’s 47 members include, for example, China and Saudi Arabia.

The council’s web page read the UN General Assembly “takes into account the candidate states’ contribution to the promotion and protection of human rights, as well as their voluntary pledges and commitments in this regard.”

10:44 a.m.

President Donald Trump called Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government a “criminal regime.”

The president said “no society can be safe if banned chemical weapons are allowed to spread.” He called for a peaceful solution that honors the will of the Syrian people.

In April, Trump ordered the firing of dozens of Tomahawk missiles at an air base in central Syria, marking the first time the U.S. has directly struck Assad’s forces during the country’s six-year civil war.

10:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump criticized “uncontrolled migration” as “deeply unfair” to both sending and receiving countries.

Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly that countries that send migrants were less likely to implement reforms.

For receiving countries, the president says the costs were overwhelmingly borne by “low-income citizens” whose concerns were often neglected by the government and the media.

Trump pointed to the work that the United States did to address famine and AIDS relief.

10:41 a.m.

Trump said “strong sovereign nations” were necessary for diverse countries to “work side by side.”

Trump said America does not expect different countries to share the same traditions or government systems. But he said countries must respect their people and the “rights of every other sovereign nation.”

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and some within his administration believed the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes on the sovereignty of individual countries.

10:29 a.m.

President Trump talked tough on terror as he delivered his speech.

Trump told world leaders in a major speech that “it is time to expose and hold responsible” nations that provide funding and safe harbor to terror groups.

He said all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and “the Islamic extremist that inspires them.”

“We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world,” he said.

10:28 a.m.

Trump said the United States seeks harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife on the world stage.

“The United States will forever be a great friend to the world,” he said. But he warned his country must not be taken advantage of.

He also touted the benefits of his “principled realism” philosophy and said actions must be guided by outcomes and not ideology.

10:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump said the world must reject threats to sovereignty. And he lumped in Ukraine as an example, in a rarely implied criticism of Russia.

Russia in 2014 annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region. It also has backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Trump also cited the South China Sea as a threat to sovereignty.

There, China has aggressively asserted control over disputed waters and islands.

10:26 a.m.

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump told the U-N General Assembly he will “always put America first” and the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of in its dealings around the globe.

Trump says he will “defend America’s interests above all else.” He says the U.S. will “forever be a great friend to the world,” including its allies, but the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of and get nothing in return.

The president was making his first address to the U.N. General Assembly and giving world leaders his view of the “America first” mantra that he used as a candidate in the 2016 election.

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump opened his speech by praising his accomplishments in office so far.

He sent thanks to the leaders of countries that have offered assistance to the U.S. as it recovers from a pair of damaging hurricanes.

Trump praised the American people as “strong and resilient” and said the U.S. has done “very well” since his election.

He pointed to the stock market and the employment rate and said the U.S. military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.