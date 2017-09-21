Iran’s top leader dismisses Trump’s ‘ugly, foolish’ remarks



TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday, Sept. 21, that President Donald Trump’s “cheap, ugly, foolish, and unreal” remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier in the week were a sign of desperation.

In his debut address to the U.N. on Tuesday, President Trump called Iran a “corrupt dictatorship” and a “murderous regime,” and said the landmark nuclear agreement Tehran reached with the U.S. and other world powers was “an embarrassment to the United States,” strongly hinting he might pull out of the deal.

In a meeting with a clerical assembly on Thursday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said such comments “do not come from power, but from anger, desperation, and weak-mindedness.”

Khamenei has the final say on all major policies in Iran.