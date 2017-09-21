Prime minister says at least 15 dead in Dominica



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 21, about Hurricane Maria (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:55 p.m.

The prime minister of Dominica said more than 15 people were dead and 20 remained missing after Maria’s direct hit on the Caribbean island.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit cried as he spoke to a reporter on the nearby island of Antigua.

He said it was a miracle the death toll was not in the hundreds.

The center of the Category 4 storm hit Dominica with massive force late Monday night and early Tuesday, destroying hundreds of homes and cutting off the mountainous island’s communication systems and shutting its airport.

“[Dominica] is going to need all the help the world has to offer,” Skerrit said.

11:35 a.m.

People in Puerto Rico were slowly digging out from the hurricane.

Many streets were blocked by downed trees and power lines. In some places, the roads were impassable because of floodwaters and people were getting around on rafts and kayaks. But there were also signs of life.

People were removing their storm shutters. Lines were forming at the few restaurants that had generator power. They were a mix of tourists and locals as well as families with small children. Crews were visible throughout the island clearing debris and assessing damage.

11:15 a.m.

Forecasters said a severe flood threat continued across Puerto Rico with Hurricane Maria’s outer rain bands pelting the island.

Senior Hurricane Specialist Mike Brennan at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria’s outer bands were expected to dump at least 4-8 inches of additional rain and up to 35 inches in isolated spots on the island.

“We’re still seeing heavy rainfall occurring over Puerto Rico and that will exacerbate the flash flooding,” Brennan posted Thursday on social media from the Miami-based center.

He warned Puerto Rico residents who were venturing out after the storm to avoid areas near already flood-swollen rivers and not to attempt to cross flooded highways and roads on foot or in vehicles because of the threat to personal safety.

Forecasters said the ongoing rains also raised the risk of life-threatening mudslides.

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump provided an update on the U.S. response to a series of massive hurricanes.

In a meeting with the president of Ukraine, Trump said Texas and Florida were emerging from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma but Puerto Rico was “absolutely obliterated” and the U.S. Virgin Islands were “flattened” by Maria.

Trump said Puerto Rico was in “tough shape” after it was ravaged by Maria and noted the “electrical grid is destroyed.” The storm knocked out electricity to the entire island.

But he said FEMA and other emergency responders were helping the islands and the southern U.S. states recover.

The president told reporters that he would visit Puerto Rico.

9:35 a.m.

Dominica Tourism Minister Robert Tonge described his badly damaged country three days after Maria made landfall in the eastern Caribbean island.

An update from Tonge indicated the capital of Roseau still had severe flooding and there was heavy damage throughout the city.

The hospital and a community center both lost roofs. One of two airports serving the country was inoperable while the other was expected to be operational in the coming days. An estimated 95 percent of the roofs were blown off in some towns, including Mahaut and Portsmouth.

There were at least nine communities that no one has any information about because they’re cut off and most communications are down in the country.

A number of people remained missing.

9:35 a.m.

The president of the hotel association in the Dominican Republic said Maria didn’t do any damage to the county’s tourism infrastructure.

Joel Santos said that assessment included Punta Cana on the eastern tip of the country. That was the area closest to the eye when the storm passed on its way toward the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to the north. The government evacuated more than 4,000 tourists to the capital of Santo Domingo.

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico.

The declaration made federal funding available to Puerto Ricans affected by Maria, which knocked out power across the entire island Wednesday and caused flooding and landslides.

The Category 3 hurricane had maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was centered about 95 miles north-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, until it began moving northwest at 9 mph.

5:00 a.m.

Hurricane Maria lashed the northeastern Dominican Republic and was expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos later in the day.

The Category 3 storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 115 mph and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said some strengthening was possible during the next day or so.