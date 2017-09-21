Ryanair CEO to face shareholders amid cancellations trouble



LONDON (AP) Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary faced shareholders on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the company’s annual general meeting amid a pilot shortage that forced the budget airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The meeting came amid reports that flight captains and first officers rejected Ryanair’s offer of bonus payments in exchange for making commitments to the airline. The airline said it would cancel as many as 50 flights a day for six weeks because it “messed up” when scheduling crew holidays.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association said 140 Ryanair pilots left for Norwegian Air in recent months.

Compensation for passengers forced to re-book could reach 20 million euros. Passengers meanwhile were reporting problems in gaining compensation for cancelled flights, inundating the firm’s Facebook page with complaints.