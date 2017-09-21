Latest from KNTU:

Standard & Poor’s cuts China credit rating, citing debt

BEIJING (AP) The Standard & Poor’s rating agency cut China’s credit rating on Thursday, Sept. 21, citing the country’s rising debt load.

S&P’s announcement followed a similar move by Moody’s, another global rating agency, in May to reduce its own outlook on the Chinese government’s ability to repay its debts.

S&P representatives said the change reflected the view that a “prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased China’s economic and financial risks,” and that China was expected to maintain stable economic growth over the next two to three years.

