EU’s Brexit chief welcomes ‘constructive’ speech



LONDON (AP) Developments on Friday, Sept. 22, about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech in Italy on Brexit (all times British Summer Time).

4:50 p.m.

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator welcomed the prime minister’s speech on leaving the bloc but said its content must be turned into action.

Michel Barnier tweeted that May’s Brexit speech was “constructive” but it “must be translated into negotiating positions to make meaningful progress.”

In a statement, Barnier also noted that “for the first time, the United Kingdom government has requested to continue to benefit from access to the single market, on current terms.”

Barnier said if the leaders of the 27 other EU nations agree, then “this new request could be taken into account by the EU.”

He noted the request “is for a limited period of up to two years.”

4:20 p.m.

The leader of the biggest bloc in the European Parliament said Prime Minister May’s latest Brexit speech had him more worried than ever about whether a deal could be done.

“In substance PM May is bringing no more clarity to London’s positions. I am even more concerned now,” European People’s Party chairman Manfred Weber tweeted.

Weber is not directly involved in the Brexit divorce talks between the U.K. and the EU, but the European Parliament must endorse any Brexit agreement.

EU negotiators said an agreement must be reached by October 2018 to leave time for national parliaments to endorse it before Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019.

3:30 p.m.

May said Britain was committed to protecting the Good Friday peace accord in Northern Ireland, pledging that even after Britain leaves the EU there will be no physical customs infrastructure at that border with Ireland.

In a keynote address in Florence, Italy, on Brexit negotiations, May stressed that Britain and the EU owed it “to the people of Northern Ireland — and indeed to everyone on the island of Ireland — to see through these commitments.”

May did not rule out that electronic surveillance might be in place along the Irish border.

She said both the EU and the U.K. “have recognized from the outset there are unique issues to consider when it comes to Northern Ireland,” and that lives and livelihoods depend on progress in the Brexit negotiations.

3:15 p.m.

May said failing to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union would be “damaging blow” to Europe’s future.

May urged EU leaders to approach the talks with creativity and ambition as she set out her ideas on breaking the deadlock in Brexit negotiations. The talks have hit a roadblock on issues such as the amount that Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc.

She said Britain would honor its financial commitments so no country would have to “pay more or receive less” over the remainder of the EU’s current budget.

She also urged EU negotiators to look beyond established models — such as that of Norway — and to recognize Britain’s unique position as it leaves the bloc.

3:05 p.m.

The British prime minister proposed an “implementation period” of around two years, offering a transition after Britain’s formal departure from the European Union in March 2019.

May said a transition period in which the U.K. would stay in the bloc for a limited but defined amount of time would offer certainty for business and help ensure there are no problems during the changeover. May also signaled the U.K. will pay a Brexit bill for leaving the bloc, saying Britain “will honor commitments we have made.”

3:00 p.m.

May urged the U.K. and the European Union to find a “creative” new economic relationship not based on any current trade model.

The “British people have decided to leave the EU and to be a global trading nation, able to chart our own way in the world,” she said.

Her audience included top U.K. officials — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Chancellor Philip Hammond, and Brexit Secretary David Davis — but no leaders of the 27 remaining EU states.

2:50 p.m.

May said the U.K. would not seek either a European Union single-market membership or a Canadian-style free trade deal in its Brexit negotiations.

May’s speech came before the fourth round of Brexit talks with the EU.

2:45 p.m.

The prime minister said progress had been made in “`tough” Brexit negotiations and the rights of EU citizens’ post-Brexit rights will be guaranteed into British law.

May set out her ambition to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations in her speech in Italy, stressing both sides share “a profound sense of responsibility” to ensure their parting goes “smoothly and sensibly.”

May sought to explain why voters in the U.K. didn’t feel the European Union to be an integral part of their identity — but said Britain did not want to leave its European neighbors behind.

2:35 p.m.

A few dozen people took part in a peaceful demonstration in Florence where May was speaking.

The protesters, many of them Britons, waved EU flags and chanted “Theresa May, we’re here to stay!”

The rally was organized by a group called “New Europeans,” which advocates freedom of movement in Europe and EU citizenship rights.

One of the difficult decisions that the EU and Britain will have to resolve in their divorce is how to treat each other’s citizens living in their areas.