NASA’s asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) NASA‘s asteroid-chasing spacecraft swung by Earth on its way to a space rock.

Launched a year ago, Osiris-Rex passed within about 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers) of the home planet Friday, Sept. 22, at 12:52 p.m. EDT. It’s using Earth’s gravity as a slingshot to put it on a path toward the asteroid Bennu.

If all went well, Osiris-Rex should reach the small, roundish asteroid next year and, in 2020, collect some of its gravel for return to Earth.

Friday afternoon’s close approach was to occur over Antarctica. It was a quick hello: The spacecraft sped by at about 19,000 mph (31,000 kph).

NASA took precautions to ensure Osiris-Rex did not slam into any satellites. Ground telescopes, meanwhile, were trying to observe the spacecraft while it was in the neighborhood.