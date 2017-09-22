Uber to lose its license to operate in London



LONDON (AP) London’s transport authority said on Friday, Sept. 22, it won’t renew Uber’s license to operate in the British capital, arguing that it demonstrates a lack of corporate responsibility with implications in public safety and security.

Transport for London said the car-hailing app was not “fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license.” It cited the company’s approach to handling serious criminal offenses and its use of software to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app, preventing “officials from undertaking regulator or law enforcement duties.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan supported the decision, saying any operator of taxi services in the city “needs to play by the rules.”

“Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security,” Khan said.