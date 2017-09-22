UNT president gives State of the University speech



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk gave his annual State of the University speech on Thursday, Sept. 21, to discuss the recent past, present, and future goals for the university.

Smatresk highlighted the growing attendance rates of freshmen while also complimenting the growing and team-oriented faculty. He also talked about infrastructure changes to the campus; Smatresk expected the revamped Visual Arts building to be finished in fall 2018.

“We have the most faculty that we’ve ever had,” Smatresk said. “I’ve said before, universities aren’t built of bricks and mortar. They’re built of the sustaining activity and commitment of a caring faculty.”

The president also reviewed the university’s shortcomings in the past year. He said the budget had a deficit of $10 million, the amount of foreign students enrolling dropped in percentage, and although the research capabilities of the university grew, the amount of growth was not to his liking.

Smatresk then pointed towards the projected future for the university — a prestigious research institution.

“We’ve a full court press to learn and harness the brain power of China and India, and bring it here in service of our institution and our economy,” he said.