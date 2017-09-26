Trump to visit Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Sept. 26, about President Donald Trump’s meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Spain are allies in the fight against terrorism.

Trump said at the beginning of a working meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy the two countries compared notes and intelligence.

He said they were “very, very unified in the fight.”

Spain last month was the victim of attacks that killed 16 people in the tourist haven of Barcelona and a nearby town. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Trump said Spain was a special country with incredible people.

Trump also mentioned his desire to renegotiate trade deals the U.S. has with other countries, but suggested that isn’t the case with Spain.

On trade, Trump said he had a “good nine months” with Spain.

12:45 p.m.

The Spanish and United States leaders were scheduled to meet at the White House just days before a critical secession vote next week in Spain.

The region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, wants to separate from Spain. Spain’s federal government said such a vote would be illegal.

Neither leader mentioned the vote during brief remarks as they appeared before journalists in the Oval Office.

Rajoy said the two countries have good cooperation on defense and terrorism issues.

12:25 p.m.

President Trump welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to the White House days before a crucial secession vote in his country.

The regional government in Catalonia will hold a binding referendum on separating from Spain. But the Spanish government insists such a vote is illegal and promises it won’t take place. Catalonia is one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions. Its capital is the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, a favorite for tourists.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert recently said the U.S. has no position on the referendum.

She said the U.S. will work with any government or entity that comes out of the vote.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had nothing to add to the State Department’s position on the issue.