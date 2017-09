Ford to integrate autonomous cars with Lyft network

DETROIT (AP) Ford will work to integrate its autonomous cars with Lyft’s ride-hailing software so someday Ford can carry Lyft passengers.

The two companies linked their software in a partnership announced Wednesday, Sept. 27.

At first human-driven cars from Ford will carry Lyft passengers. The automaker plans to connect its self-driving test cars to Lyft’s network. But they won’t carry passengers until they’re fully tested. The companies didn’t give a time frame for integrating services.

Ford officials said they expected the Lyft partnership to accelerate the company’s self-driving car efforts which is aimed at developing a fully driverless vehicle by 2021.

In July, Lyft announced it would open its network to other companies for self-driving car research. Lyft also has partnerships with Google’s Waymo autonomous car unit and General Motors.