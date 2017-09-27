Republicans unveil nearly $6 trillion tax cut



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Sept. 27, about the Republican plan to overhaul the tax code (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans unveiled the first major revamp of the nation’s tax code in a generation.

The sweeping, nearly $6 trillion tax cut would deeply reduce levies for corporations, simplify everyone’s brackets, and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

Trump declared the plan would provide badly needed tax relief for the middle class, but there were too many gaps in the proposal to know how it actually would affect taxpayers.

There were also major questions about how it would be paid for and how much it might add to the soaring $20 trillion national debt.

4:40 p.m.

An organization that advocates for state legislatures said it was “dismayed” the Republican tax cut proposal would do away with a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

The National Conference of State Legislatures said the deduction has existed in the federal tax code since its inception. The group said “tens of millions of middle-class taxpayers of every political affiliation” would experience a greater tax burden if the deduction were eliminated.

The group said the deduction’s elimination would also impede states in their efforts to invest in education and other public services.

About a third of tax filers itemize deductions on their federal income tax returns. The Tax Policy Center said virtually all who do claim a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

4:10 p.m.

President Trump issued a warning shot to Indiana’s Democratic senator: Support my tax overhaul or I’ll campaign against you next year.

Trump said at a tax event in Indiana that if Sen. Joe Donnelly doesn’t approve the plan, “we will come here and we will campaign against him like you wouldn’t believe.”

But Trump predicted numerous Democrats would come across the aisle and support his plan “because it’s the right thing to do.”

The president has made overtures to Democratic senators like Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota in recent weeks. All three face re-election in 2018.

4:00 p.m.

Small business advocates were split over the draft of the new Republican tax plan.

The National Federation of Independent Business praised the proposal to tax business income at 20 percent — including sole proprietors whose business income is taxed at individual rates up to 39.6 percent.

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council said the plan would simplify business taxes, encourage business investment, and increase owners’ confidence.

But the Small Business Majority said the plan wouldn’t help most small companies, and the current top rate is paid by less than 2 percent of those businesses.

And John O’Neill, a tax analyst at the American Sustainable Business Council, said tax reform isn’t as useful to the economy as investing in infrastructure and education.

3:50 p.m.

The president called the current tax system a “relic” and a “colossal barrier” that stands in the way of the nation’s economic comeback.

At the event in Indianapolis, Trump said his tax proposal would help middle-class families save money and eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

Trump said the wealthy “can call me all they want. It’s not going to help.” The billionaire president said he was “doing the right thing. And it’s not good for me, believe me.”

The president said under his plan, “the vast majority of families will be able to file their taxes on a single sheet of paper.”

3:40 p.m.

Trump began making the case for the sweeping tax system overhaul plan for individuals and corporations by calling it a “once in a generation” opportunity to cut taxes.

The president said in Indiana that he wanted to cut taxes for middle-class families to make the system simpler and fairer.

Trump said the plan would “bring back the jobs and the wealth that have left our country.” He said it was time for the nation to fight for American workers.

He praised his vice president, Mike Pence, Indiana’s former governor, saying “it’s time for Washington to learn from the wisdom of Indiana.”

2:52 p.m.

A budget watchdog group in Washington said the new tax plan could cost $2.2 trillion over the next 10 years.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget admitted its estimate was very preliminary since so many details were not clear, but its take was that the plan contained about $5.8 trillion in tax cuts but only $3.6 trillion worth of offsetting tax increases. That $2.2 trillion would be added to the nation’s $20 trillion debt.

That’s more than the $1.5 trillion debt cost that has emerged in a deal among Senate Republicans.

Republicans controlling Congress initially promised the overhaul of the tax code wouldn’t add to the debt. The group also noted the $2.2 trillion cost could grow by another $500 billion when interest costs are added in.

1:54 p.m.

President Trump said he’s always wanted to reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent — even though he said repeatedly he wanted to see it lowered to 15 percent.

Trump told reporters as he departed Washington for Indiana that a 20 percent rate was his “red line” and that it had always been his goal.

“In fact, I wanted to start at 15 so that we got 20,” he said, adding: “20’s my number.”

Trump also denied the plan would benefit the wealthy.

“I think there’s very little benefit for people of wealth,” he said.

Under the plan, corporations would see their top tax rate cut from 35 percent to 20 percent.

1:37 p.m.

A vocal group of the most conservative House Republicans came out in support of the draft tax plan.

The House Freedom Caucus endorsement was noteworthy because it could ease House passage of a budget plan that’s the first step to advancing the tax cut measure through Congress.

The group said the outline would allow workers to “keep more of their money,” while simplifying the loophole-choked tax code and making U.S. companies more competitive with their foreign rivals.

The group had held up action on a budget measure as they demanded more details on taxes.

11:21 a.m.

President Trump had two red lines that he refused to cross on overhauling taxes: the corporate rate must be cut to 20 percent and the savings must go to the middle class.

Gary Cohn, the president’s top economics aide, said any overhaul signed by the president needed to include those two elements.

Trump initially pushed for cutting the 39.6 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

The administration said the benefits of any tax cut would not favor the wealthy, with Cohn saying an additional tax bracket could be added to levy taxes on the top one percent of earners if needed.

11:20 a.m.

The Senate’s top Democrat blasted the tax cut plan as a giveaway to the rich.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the president’s plan only gives “crumbs” to the middle class, while top-bracket earners making more than a half-million dollars a year would reap a windfall.

He also blasted the plan for actually increasing the bottom tax rate from 10 percent to 12 percent, calling it a “punch to the gut of working Americans.”

Schumer said the plan was little more than an “across-the-board tax cut for America’s millionaires and billionaires.”

The plan is the top item on Washington’s agenda after the Republican failure to repeal the Obama health care law.

9:53 a.m.

The new Republican blueprint for overhauling the U.S. tax code employs the themes of economic populism that President Trump trumpeted during the presidential campaign to win support from working-class voters.

The plan, obtained by The Associated Press before its release, indicated the Trump administration and Congress “will work together to produce tax reform that will put America first.”

It also noted, “Too many in our country are shut out of the dynamism of the U.S. economy.” That’s led to what the plans said was “the justifiable feeling that the system is rigged against hardworking Americans.”

The Republican plan for the first major rewrite of the U.S. tax code in 30 years also said corporations would be stopped from shipping jobs and capital overseas.

9:20 a.m.

The president and congressional Republicans said they would propose a tax plan that would be simple and fair.

In the document obtained by The Associated Press, they outline a blueprint for almost doubling the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly to $24,000, and $12,000 for individuals.

The proposal also calls for reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to three with a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.

The plan would leave intact the deduction for mortgage interest and charitable deductions.