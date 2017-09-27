Saudi Arabia awakens to king allowing women to drive



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Sept. 27, about the decision to allow Saudi women to drive (all times Arabia Standard Time).

6:55 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to grant women the right to drive as “a big step for Saudi society.”

Spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel has repeatedly brought up the situation of women during visits to Saudi Arabia. “It is a particularly important issue to her,” he said. “We support Saudi Arabia’s reform course, we encourage Saudi Arabia to continue these reforms and also to strengthen civil rights.”

Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world to ban women from driving. The royal decree, announced late Tuesday, takes effect next summer — nearly three decades after women began agitating for the right to drive.

11:55 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she welcomed the news about Saudi women being allowed to drive cars.

It represented an “important step towards gender equality,” May said in a statement. “The empowerment of women around the world is not only an issue I care deeply about, it is also key to nations’ economic development.”

Saudi Arabia and Britain are close allies.

8:25 a.m.

Saudi Arabia’s largely state-linked media responded positively to King Salman’s decision to allow women to drive beginning next summer.

The English-language newspaper Arab News had a banner headline reading: “#SaudiWomenCanDrive.”

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Faisal J. Abbas, wrote in a front-page editorial that “much can be said in criticism of the illogical ban and the extremely long time it took to reverse it.”

Abbas added: “This is, however, certainly a case of ‘better late than never;’ and we should not for a single moment underestimate the significance of this bold move by Riyadh.”

The headline on the state-linked Arabic newspaper Okaz noted that “In the era of King Salman, women can drive.”