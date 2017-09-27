Today in History: Sept. 27

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Sept. 27, is the 270th day of 2017. There are 95 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On September 27, 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra performed together for the last time, at the Central Theater in Passaic, New Jersey, prior to Miller’s entry into the Army.
- On this date:
- In 1540, Pope Paul III issued a papal bull establishing the Society of Jesus, or Jesuits, as a religious order.
- In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
- In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
- In 1917, French sculptor and painter Edgar Degas died in Paris at age 83.
- In 1928, the United States said it was recognizing the Nationalist Chinese government.
- In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
- In 1943, Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters and the Vic Schoen Orchestra recorded “Pistol Packin’ Mama” and “Jingle Bells” for Decca Records.
- In 1954, Tonight! hosted by Steve Allen, made its network debut on NBC-TV.
- In 1962, Silent Spring, Rachel Carson’s study on the effects of pesticides on the environment, was published in book form by Houghton Mifflin.
- In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the U.S. Department of Education.
- In 1989, Columbia Pictures Entertainment Inc. agreed to a $3.4 billion cash buyout by Sony Corp.
- In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all U.S. battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 7-7, on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Ten years ago:
- Soldiers fired into crowds of anti-government demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, reportedly killing at least nine people; Kenji Nagai, 50, a video journalist for Japan’s APF News, was among the dead.
- President George W. Bush promised to take steps to reduce air traffic congestion and long delays that were leaving travelers grounded.
- Five years ago:
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly that the world had only a matter of months to stop Iran before it could build a nuclear bomb.
- NFL referees returned to the field after a tentative deal with the league ended a lockout; games had been marred by controversy, blown calls and confusion as substitute referees officiated during the first three weeks of the season.
- Actor Herbert Lom, 95, best known as Inspector Clouseau’s long-suffering boss in the Pink Panther movies, died in London.
- One year ago:
- The United States provided another $364 million in humanitarian aid to Syrians as their nation’s civil war appeared to be getting worse.
- President Barack Obama announced career diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis as his choice to become the first U.S. ambassador to Cuba in more than a half-century.
- Scientists announced the first baby born from a controversial new technique that combined DNA from three people — the mother, the father and an egg donor. (The goal was to prevent the child from inheriting a fatal genetic disease from his mother.)
- Birthdays:
- Actress Kathleen Nolan is 84.
- Actor Wilford Brimley is 83.
- Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 83.
- Author Barbara Howar is 83.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 78.
- Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 74.
- Rock singer Meat Loaf is 70.
- Actress Liz Torres is 70.
- Actor A Martinez is 69.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 68.
- Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 67.
- Singer Shaun Cassidy is 59.
- Comedian Marc Maron is 54.
- Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 53.
- Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 51.
- Actor Patrick Muldoon is 49.
- Singer Mark Calderon is 47.
- Actress Amanda Detmer is 46.
- Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 45.
- Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 39.
- Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 36.
- Actress Anna Camp is 35.
- Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 35.
- Singer Avril Lavigne is 33.
- Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 26.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once.” — Lillian Dickson, American missionary (1901-1983).