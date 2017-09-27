Trump teases new auto factories in US



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) President Donald Trump teased a potential announcement about new auto factories opening in the U.S.

Trump said during a speech in Indiana Wednesday, Sept. 27, that during the United Nations General Assembly a week earlier, “one of the most powerful leaders in the world” told him the leader’s country was planning to announce “in the not too distant future” that it would be increasing or building five “major factories in the US.”

Trump said he promised he wouldn’t disclose which leader, but added, “It happens to be in the automobile industry.”

Administration officials did not immediately respond to questions about the possible plans.