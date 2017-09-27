US airstrike caused civilian casualties



KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Afghanistan (all times Afghanistan Time Zone).

11:21 p.m.

A U.S. military official said an airstrike in Afghanistan mistakenly caused an undisclosed number of civilian casualties.

The airstrike was launched in response to a Taliban attack at or near the international airport in Kabul on Wednesday. The insurgents said they were aiming for the aircraft of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who was visiting the capital. His plane was not hit.

In a statement later, the U.S. military command in Kabul said one of the missiles it fired in response to the Taliban attack had malfunctioned. It did not explain further. It said the missile caused several civilian casualties, but it did not indicate whether anyone was killed.

The U.S. expressed regret for the civilian casualties and said the missile malfunction was under investigation.

8:30 p.m.

NATO’s secretary-general said the Taliban attack on the Kabul airport targeting Mattis’ plane was a “terrorist attack” that showed the militants’ “weakness.”

Jens Stoltenberg spoke to The Associated Press shortly after the attack. Both he and Mattis were not at the airport at the time of the assault but were meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.

The “attack on the airport is a sign of weakness, not the sign of strength,” Stoltenberg told The AP. To “attack a civilian airport is a criminal act, it is terrorist act and it just shows the importance of fighting these kind of organizations in Afghanistan.”

He stressed the importance of fighting extremists as the best way to ensure “they are not able to expand and to go beyond Afghanistan and launch new attacks against other countries, including NATO countries.”

7:35 p.m.

Afghan officials said one woman was killed and 11 other civilians were wounded when the Taliban rockets hit the Kabul airport.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said two of the rockets hit two civilian houses near the airport. Afghan officials said the insurgents fired up to about six projectiles at and near the airport.

Danish said “four of the terrorists” were killed in a gunbattle that followed the attack.

7:10 p.m.

The Taliban said they specifically targeted the Mattis’ plane.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the “military section of the Kabul airport was hit with missiles; target was plane of U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis” and that “losses (were) caused” in the attack.

Afghan President Ghani said during a joint press conference with Mattis and Stoltenberg that Afghan special forces troops quickly brought the attack under control. Mattis called the attack a crime.

6:30 p.m.

An Afghan official said hundreds of Taliban insurgents attacked a security post in the western Farha province, killing at least 10 police and threatening to overrun the position.

The attack came as U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg visited Afghanistan to pledge their continued support to Afghan security forces, who have struggled in recent years against a resurgent Taliban.

Hakim Noori, the governor of the Pusht Rod district, said almost 300 Taliban fighters took part in the attack, which began Tuesday night. He said the insurgents mined the area around the base to prevent authorities from sending in reinforcements.

Farid Bakhtawar, the head of the provincial council, confirmed that 10 police were killed and said the position would be overrun if reinforcements do not arrive soon.

3:00 p.m.

Mattis and Stoltenberg pledged their continued support to Afghanistan and vowed to do everything so the country “doesn’t again become a safe haven for international terrorists.”

Stoltenberg said NATO was aware of “the cost of staying in Afghanistan, but the cost of leaving would be even higher.”

He stressed that “if NATO forces leave too soon, there is a risk that Afghanistan may return to a state of chaos and once again become a safe haven for international terrorism.”

Stoltenberg also said NATO was committed to funding the Afghan security forces until at least 2020, and would continue to provide almost a billion dollars each year to the Afghan defense and security forces.

Mattis pledged that “through our partnership, we will suffocate any hope that al-Qaida or ISIS, Daesh, Haqqani or the Taliban have of winning by killing,” referring to the militant groups operating in Iraq.

He noted he wanted “to reinforce to the Taliban that the only path to peace and political legitimacy for them is through a negotiated settlement” and stressed the Trump administration supports Afghan-led reconciliation efforts as “the solution to this conflict.”

He added that “the sooner the Taliban recognizes they cannot win with bombs, the sooner the killing will end.”