Japan PM takes to street seeking voters’ support



TOKYO (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 28, about Japan’s prime minister dissolving parliament to call elections (all times Japan Standard Time).

8:20 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took to the streets, telling voters that his Liberal Democratic Party was the only one that could protect the people from the growing threat of North Korean missiles.

Abe told a crowd in Tokyo’s busy Shibuya district that it was also only his party that could implement appropriate measures to deal with Japan’s rapidly aging and declining population.

“I must seek your support in order to overcome this national crisis,” Abe said.

Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament earlier, calling an election on Oct. 22.

Opposition lawmakers scrambled to regroup around Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s new party to challenge Abe’s ruling party.

5:30 p.m.

Tokyo Gov. Koike said she would continue to pursue her responsibility as head of the city, denying speculation she might run in the upcoming lower house election.

“I will stay in the city and put my energy to lead Tokyo’s preparations ahead of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics,” Koike said at a news conference.

Koike, who served in top posts in the ruling party and its government before becoming Tokyo’s governor, led her local party to a landslide victory in the July city assembly election, dealing Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party a crushing defeat.

12:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Abe said he would seek a public mandate on his tougher diplomatic and defense policies to deal with escalating threats from North Korea.

Abe spoke at a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party minutes after dissolving parliament’s lower house for an election. He urged his fellow members to gain understanding of his North Korea policies. Abe said his responsibility was safety and peace for the people of Japan.

The 475-seat lower house is the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament.

12:15 p.m.

The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, read a statement of dissolution, ordered by Abe.

The dissolution came more than a year before required by law.