Today in History: Sept. 28

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Sept. 28, is the 271st day of 2017. There are 94 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On September 28, 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, when teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie. (The game was called after the first half due to hazardous conditions caused by inadequate illumination; it also didn’t help that a lighting pole was located in the middle of the field.)
- On this date:
- In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
- In 1542, Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrived at present-day San Diego.
- In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
- In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
- In 1914, the First Battle of the Aisne during World War I ended inconclusively.
- In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
- In 1939, during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.
- In 1958, voters in the African country of Guinea overwhelmingly favored independence from France.
- In 1967, Walter E. Washington was sworn in as the first mayor-commissioner of the District of Columbia following his appointment by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
- In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
- In 1989, deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos died in exile in Hawaii at age 72.
- In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.
- Ten years ago:
- The International Monetary Fund chose France’s Dominique Strauss-Kahn as its new leader. (Strauss-Kahn resigned the post in 2011 following allegations he’d sexually assaulted a New York hotel employee; prosecutors ended up dropping all the charges.)
- Traveler Carol Gotbaum of New York died in a holding cell at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix; authorities say Gotbaum, 45, accidentally asphyxiated herself after being chained to a bench.
- Five years ago:
- Citing national security risks, President Barack Obama blocked a Chinese company from owning four wind farm projects in northern Oregon near a Navy base where the U.S. military flew unmanned drones and electronic-warfare planes on training missions.
- Homer Bailey of the Cincinnati Reds threw the season’s seventh no-hitter, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0.
- One year ago:
- In a resounding rebuke, Democrats joined with Republicans to hand Barack Obama the first veto override of his presidency, voting overwhelmingly to allow families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. courts for its alleged backing of the attackers.
- Israeli statesman Shimon Peres, 93, died of complications from a stroke.
- Agnes Nixon, 93 the creative force behind the popular soap operas One Life to Live and All My Children, died in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
- Birthdays:
- Actress Brigitte Bardot is 83.
- Actor Joel Higgins is 74.
- Singer Helen Shapiro is 71.
- Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 67.
- Rock musician George Lynch is 63.
- Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 60.
- Actor Steve Hytner is 58.
- Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 53.
- Country singer Matt King is 51.
- Actress Mira Sorvino is 50.
- TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 50.
- Actress-model Carre Otis is 49.
- Actress Naomi Watts is 49.
- Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 48.
- Country musician Chuck Crawford is 44.
- Country singer Mandy Barnett is 42.
- Rapper Young Jeezy is 40.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 40.
- Actor Peter Cambor is 39.
- Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 38.
- Actress Melissa Claire Egan is 36.
- Actress Jerrika Hinton is 36.
- Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 36.
- Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 35.
- Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 31.
- Actress Hilary Duff is 30.
- Actor Keir Gilchrist is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “A great truth is a truth whose opposite is also a truth.” — Thomas Mann, German writer (1875-1955).