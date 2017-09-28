Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Sept. 28

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Sept. 28, is the 271st day of 2017. There are 94 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On September 28, 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, when teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie. (The game was called after the first half due to hazardous conditions caused by inadequate illumination; it also didn’t help that a lighting pole was located in the middle of the field.)
  • On this date:
    • In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
    • In 1542, Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrived at present-day San Diego.
    • In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
    • In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
    • In 1914, the First Battle of the Aisne during World War I ended inconclusively.
    • In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
    • In 1939, during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.
    • In 1958, voters in the African country of Guinea overwhelmingly favored independence from France.
    • In 1967, Walter E. Washington was sworn in as the first mayor-commissioner of the District of Columbia following his appointment by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
    • In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
    • In 1989, deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos died in exile in Hawaii at age 72.
    • In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.
  • Ten years ago:
    • The International Monetary Fund chose France’s Dominique Strauss-Kahn as its new leader. (Strauss-Kahn resigned the post in 2011 following allegations he’d sexually assaulted a New York hotel employee; prosecutors ended up dropping all the charges.)
    • Traveler Carol Gotbaum of New York died in a holding cell at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix; authorities say Gotbaum, 45, accidentally asphyxiated herself after being chained to a bench.
  • Five years ago:
    • Citing national security risks, President Barack Obama blocked a Chinese company from owning four wind farm projects in northern Oregon near a Navy base where the U.S. military flew unmanned drones and electronic-warfare planes on training missions.
    • Homer Bailey of the Cincinnati Reds threw the season’s seventh no-hitter, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0.
  • One year ago:
    • In a resounding rebuke, Democrats joined with Republicans to hand Barack Obama the first veto override of his presidency, voting overwhelmingly to allow families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. courts for its alleged backing of the attackers.
    • Israeli statesman Shimon Peres, 93, died of complications from a stroke.
    • Agnes Nixon, 93 the creative force behind the popular soap operas One Life to Live and All My Children, died in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actress Brigitte Bardot is 83.
    • Actor Joel Higgins is 74.
    • Singer Helen Shapiro is 71.
    • Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 67.
    • Rock musician George Lynch is 63.
    • Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 60.
    • Actor Steve Hytner is 58.
    • Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 53.
    • Country singer Matt King is 51.
    • Actress Mira Sorvino is 50.
    • TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 50.
    • Actress-model Carre Otis is 49.
    • Actress Naomi Watts is 49.
    • Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 48.
    • Country musician Chuck Crawford is 44.
    • Country singer Mandy Barnett is 42.
    • Rapper Young Jeezy is 40.
    • World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 40.
    • Actor Peter Cambor is 39.
    • Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 38.
    • Actress Melissa Claire Egan is 36.
    • Actress Jerrika Hinton is 36.
    • Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 36.
    • Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 35.
    • Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 31.
    • Actress Hilary Duff is 30.
    • Actor Keir Gilchrist is 25.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “A great truth is a truth whose opposite is also a truth.” — Thomas Mann, German writer (1875-1955).
