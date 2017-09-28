White House ‘thrilled’ Scalise is back



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 28, about the return of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., to the House floor (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:04 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman said everyone at the White House was “thrilled” to see Scalise return.

Sarah Sanders said the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the White House had been with Scalise and his family since he was gravely wounded during a shooting at a baseball practice three months ago.

Trump visited Scalise in the hospital immediately after the shooting.

Sanders said the administration will “continue to root” for Scalise as he works toward a full recovery.

11:15 a.m.

“You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work in the people’s House,” Majority Whip Scalise told his colleagues.

Moments earlier Scalise, 51, returned to cheers and a standing ovation in a packed House chamber.

Scalise described what transpired that early morning in June, thanked the members of the U.S. Capitol Police who exchanged fire with the gunman and the physicians who put him back together. He also thanked his wife, Jennifer, who watched from the visitor’s gallery.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., welcomed Scalise with the words, “our prayers have been answered.”

11:00 a.m.

Cheers and sustained applause greeted Scalise.

Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber.

All members of the House stood and applauded while Scalise relied on crutches to walk.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Trump and the Republican party.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones, and internal organs.