Price’s ouster sparks partisan responses



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Sept. 29, about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s resignation from the Trump Cabinet (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

5:55 p.m.

Price’s resignation amid investigations into his costly travel on charter flights drew partisan responses from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised Price, saying the former Georgia congressman and House Budget Committee chairman was a “good man.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Price should never have become health secretary because the country needed someone in the job “who believes in health care for all Americans.”

Pelosi said President Donald Trump should pick a replacement who will stop the administration’s sabotage of health care programs.

Price has been a top Democratic target because he was a point man in Trump administration efforts to scrap and undermine former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

5:35 p.m.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Price was always unacceptable for the job because of his “ideologically driven” views on health care, especially women’s health. Murray said the Trump administration lets top officials “put themselves and partisan politics ahead of families.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Price “betrayed the agency’s mission to improve Americans’ health care.” He said Price’s replacement must implement federal health care laws and work to reduce prescription drug prices.

Price said he regrets the controversy over his travel created a distraction for the Trump administration and its health overhaul agenda.

Price wrote in his resignation letter: “I have spent 40 years both as a doctor and public servant putting people first.”

He added: “I regret that the recent events have created a distraction from these important objectives.”

Price said he would continue to support Trump’s priorities.

His resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

Price is the first member of President Trump’s Cabinet to be pushed out.

House Speaker Ryan said Price was a “leader in the House and a superb health secretary,” and he credited Price for helping the House pass a health care bill earlier in the year. That measure went nowhere in the Senate.

5:15 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Health and Human Services Department should stop undermining the Affordable Care Act.

Schumer said the agency is supposed to “support Americans’ health care, not take it away.”

He and other Democrats have criticized the administration for cutting federal efforts to help people sign up for coverage under former President Obama’s 2010 law. Trump wants to repeal that law, and his administration has cut spending for advertising and assisting groups that sign up consumers.

Schumer said the health agency should follow the law “instead of trying to sabotage it.”

4:40 p.m.

Price’s resignation was announced after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.

The former secretary’s offer of partial repayment and public regrets couldn’t save his job.

Price became the first member of the president’s Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

Trump had said he was “not happy” with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer’s dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump’s agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members’ travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.